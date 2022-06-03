Phoenix police chief's last day still unknown as advocacy groups debate what or who should be next

Lee en español

A month has passed since Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams announced she would be retiring, yet her last day on the job still hasn't been determined, according to city officials.

The date is dependent on city leadership's search for an external interim chief who, once selected, would be tasked with leading the Police Department through the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice , city spokesperson Dan Wilson told The Arizona Republic on Wednesday.

"Williams has committed to lead the department while city leadership identify the right individual to temporarily take the helm of the State's largest law enforcement agency," Wilson said.

Wilson added that the hiring process for an external interim chief was underway and once hired, that person would not be the department's permanent chief, though City Manager Jeff Barton would have final say over both hires.

After the Department of Justice completes its investigation into the Police Department, a nationwide search for a permanent police chief would be conducted, according to Wilson. The DOJ investigation, launched last August, centers on various claims of excessive force, discrimination and abuse by Phoenix police.

Similar federal investigations typically take years to complete.

Groups demand community input for new police chief

Wilson said the hiring process for a permanent Phoenix police chief would include "multiple opportunities for community involvement."

Several local advocacy groups agree with the need for involvement, telling The Republic that community input needs to be a large part of the selection process.

"This is something that's going to drastically and tangibly, like physically, affect our communities," said Jacob Raiford, a community leader with the W.E. Rising Project. He noted that simply changing leaders wouldn't fix what many community members view as deeper problems at the Phoenix Police Department.

"I don't even want to use the term reform anymore because it's been co-opted to mean things like what we're seeing with Jeri Williams leaving and replacing her with someone who's going to uphold the status quo," Raiford said, adding that structural change at the city level needs to occur.

"I would like to see a department that recognizes that the Police Department cannot be the end-all, be-all universal resource," he continued. "It needs to allocate a lot of the responsibilities of victimless, nonviolent dispatches to an entirely new department, such as NOCAP for instance."

Some of the groups viewed Williams' decision to retire as a means of absolving herself from matters that arose under her leadership.

Lawsuit: Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams 'falsely' claimed she wasn't told of gang charges

"Jeri Williams' retirement isn't surprising, and it is nothing to celebrate," said Shalae Flores, a spokesperson for Poder in Action. "It is just a way to escape accountability for five years of violence, corruption and national embarrassment.

"Williams took credit for the changes that community members and organizers fought for, things she fought against every step of the way," Flores continued. "She is leaving behind a legacy of violence, fearmongering and failed attempts at reform."

Instead of investing in the system of policing, Poder in Action believes the city should instead invest in other resources like violence interrupter programs , Flores said.

"There is no police chief in this country who can 'fix' policing in Phoenix," Flores said. "Because (Phoenix Mayor Kate) Gallego and city leadership have been unwilling to take action against the violence and unaccountability of the department, Phoenix residents will continue to be subjected to violence, racial profiling, and lack of needed resources. If a new chief is to be chosen, they must be prepared to reduce the scale and scope of the department."

But any potential candidates for police chief should come from outside the department, said Kenneth Smith, leader of the Unity Collective. He noted there are a couple of good officers at the agency but said they likely didn't have the ranking to become chief.

"They need to find someone from out of state," Smith said. "Somebody who cleans house and gets people in who actually care about serving the community and understanding the cultural significance of not punishing people by shooting them but to actually appropriately serve the community."

