Fulton: When I Get To Featherweight, Get Some Belts, We'll See About Figueroa Rematch

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Fulton was willing to battle Brandon Figueroa again. The unbeaten WBC/WBO 122-pound champion insinuated during a recent virtual conference call that it was Figueroa who prevented them from negotiating for an immediate rematch of what was a fantastic “Fight of the Year” candidate. Fulton defeated Figueroa by majority decision in...

www.boxingscene.com

Boxing Scene

Inoue: Canelo's Defeat Made Me Feel I Have To Win Impressively To Become Best Pound-For-Pound

Naoya Inoue believes he can be next to wear the pound-for-pound crown left up for grabs in the wake of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s recent defeat. The unbeaten three-division and reigning WBA/IBF bantamweight champ will be able to stake his claim with a repeat win over WBC bantamweight titlist Nonito Donaire. The two meet again this Tuesday from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the same site that saw Inoue (22-0, 19KOs) claim a twelve-round, unanimous decision win to unify the titles and win the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney: F--- Them, Email Champ is The Top Dog Now!

It's been a long journey for Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs), but the undefeated boxer achieved his dream on Sunday, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Haney outboxed unbeaten George Kambosos over twelve rounds to become the undisputed world champion at 135-pounds. He's heading back to Las Vegas with the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO world titles around his waist.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Naoya Inoue Destroys Nonito Donaire, Stops Him In Second Round Of Rematch

“The Monster” overwhelmed Nonito Donaire in their rematch Tuesday night. Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue dropped Donaire once apiece in the first and second rounds and stopped the 39-year-old Donaire quickly in their highly anticipated bantamweight championship rematch. Referee Michael Griffin stopped their scheduled 12-round, 118-pound championship unification fight at 1:24 of the second round, once a disoriented Donaire got up from that second knockdown in the main event at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Won't Allow Golden Boy To Prevent "War" With Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia had a viral ringside exchange with Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe following Gervonta Davis’ knockout win against Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Garcia has been pressing for a fight with Davis over the last two years. Ellerbe has been adamant that he...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia on Haney Win: Absolutely NyQuil Type of Performance

Top lightweight contender Ryan Garcia was not exactly a fan of Devin Haney's performance on Saturday night (Sunday in Australia). At the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, more than 40,000 fans watched Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) box his way to a twelve round unanimous decision over George Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) to unify the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arum Receptive to Stevenson-Tank Fight Despite Politics

Bob Arum does not think it will be a Herculean task to get perhaps the most talented fighter in his promotional stable to take on a rival company’s star draw. Arum, the head of Top Rank Inc., was asked for his thoughts on whether or not there is a favorable chance to see a match-up between his charge, unified 130-pound titlist Shakur Stevenson, and Gervonta Davis materialize in the future.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Donaire: I've Driven By Becoming The Undisputed Champion

Nonito Donaire isn’t too concerned about where he is ranked within boxing’s imaginary hierarchy. The four-division titlist and current WBC 118-pound beltholder was recently asked about his “pound-for-pound” credentials, and if he thinks he will land a top spot should he come out victorious against his bantamweight title unification rematch against WBA, IBF titleholder Naoya Inoue this Tuesday at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
Brandon Figueroa
Boxing Scene

David Morrell: Benavidez, Plant, Dirrell - I'm Ready For Any of Them!

The Armory in Minneapolis - WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. (7-0, 6 KOs) delivered a bruising fourth-round TKO over Kalvin Henderson (15-2-1, 11 KOs), thrilling the fans in his adopted hometown. “I’m excited,” said Morrell. “Thank you everyone for coming out to The Armory. I’m just happy, man....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boxing Scene

Inoue: Ranking Donaire With Anyone I've Faced, He's More Special Than Anyone Else

Naoya Inoue had a feeling that he hadn’t seen the last of Nonito Donaire after their first meeting. Their sensational November 2019 fight doubled as a bantamweight title unification clash and the final leg of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament, with Inoue claiming a well-earned twelve-round, unanimous decision. Following the fight, Yokohama’s Inoue was expected to defend his IBF/WBA titles versus then-WBO champ John Riel Casimero, only for the pandemic to shut down those plans and for the Filipino to go entirely in another direction. It led to Inoue eventually making his way back to Donaire, who broke his own record as the oldest fighter to win a bantamweight title when he reclaimed the WBC belt at age 38. The feat allows for three belts at stake in their anticipated rematch this Tuesday, where Donaire’s chances aren’t at all dismissed by the general public and who Inoue has treated in training camp as a viable threat.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Haney: It Would Have Hurt Me To Accomplish This Without My Father Here

Devin Haney spent the past couple of weeks expecting to enter the biggest fight of his career without his father by his side. Even as he was prepared for that moment, he never wanted to envision his winning the undisputed lightweight championship under that scenario. A late-hour travel visa approval...
#Featherweight#Brooklyn#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Dolby Live#Wbo#Ibf#Wba#Showtime
Boxing Scene

Kambosos' Father: George Needed More Pressure, Allowed Haney To Be Comfortable

Jim Kambosos, father and manager of former world champion George Kambosos, felt his son did not apply enough pressure on Devin Haney in their lightweight title fight. Before a crowd of over 40,000 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Haney outboxed Kambosos over twelve rounds to secure a unanimous decision. All...
Boxing Scene

Derek Chisora-Kubrat Pulev Rematch Set, July 9 At The O2

Derek Chisora finally has an opponent—and a familiar face, to boot—for a long-targeted July date. The veteran heavyweight trialhorse is set to rematch Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in a battle of former title challengers set for July 9 at The O2 in London. The bout will headline a DAZN Show that was formally announced by Matchroom Boxing on Tuesday.
Boxing Scene

Luis Torres Decisions Diego Andrade To Win WBC Cup Boxing Series Final

Undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (16-0, 10 KOs) won the inaugural “World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) 4-Man Lightweight Tournament” championship final in last night’s RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS main event, as well as capture the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino lightweight title, at Palenque de la Expo in Obregón Sonora, México.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Haney Was Hurt Every Time I Landed, It Was Boring Fight

George Kambosos was not very pleased with the performance of the referee in the undisputed clash with Devin Haney,. On Sunday at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Haney outboxed Kambosos over twelve rounds to become the undisputed champion at lightweight, by unifying the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO world titles. The judges...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Charles Martin: There Are Lots of Fights For Me - Wilder, Ruiz, Kownacki Rematch

Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin is ready to get back on the horse and chase down a big fight in his division. Back in January, Martin was involved in a six round shootout with dangerous Cuban puncher Luis Ortiz in an IBF world title eliminator. Martin dropped Ortiz twice,...
Boxing Scene

Takuma Inoue Showcases Skills, Outclasses Gakuya Furuhashi In 12-Rounder

Takuma Inoue impressively showcased his skills before his older brother took center stage Tuesday in Saitama, Japan. The junior featherweight contender out-classed Japanese veteran Gakuya Furuhashi throughout their 12-round, 122-pound bout at Saitama Super Arena. The 26-year-old Inoue won by unanimous decision and recorded a shutout on two scorecards. Judges...

