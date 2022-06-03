Fulton: When I Get To Featherweight, Get Some Belts, We'll See About Figueroa Rematch

Naoya Inoue had a feeling that he hadn’t seen the last of Nonito Donaire after their first meeting. Their sensational November 2019 fight doubled as a bantamweight title unification clash and the final leg of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament, with Inoue claiming a well-earned twelve-round, unanimous decision. Following the fight, Yokohama’s Inoue was expected to defend his IBF/WBA titles versus then-WBO champ John Riel Casimero, only for the pandemic to shut down those plans and for the Filipino to go entirely in another direction. It led to Inoue eventually making his way back to Donaire, who broke his own record as the oldest fighter to win a bantamweight title when he reclaimed the WBC belt at age 38. The feat allows for three belts at stake in their anticipated rematch this Tuesday, where Donaire’s chances aren’t at all dismissed by the general public and who Inoue has treated in training camp as a viable threat.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO