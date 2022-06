People in Claremore came together for a special butterfly release on Sunday to remember the lives of children who’ve died through miscarriage, stillbirths, or as infants. "It's a struggle, it's upsetting, it's something that we go through, it's definitely a change in our bodies and our families, but we've all come together," said Christina Thompson, a parent, who lost a child earlier this year.

