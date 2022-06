There are a few lingering showers this morning. The afternoon and evening will be breezy with rain showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible with the storms. Tuesday will be windier, with a repeat of rain showers and thunderstorms. Today’s high temperatures are projected at the low to mid 70s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with the low 5=60s in Dubois. Tonight’s lows are expected in the mid 40s with with the upper 30s at Dubois.

DUBOIS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO