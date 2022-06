IOWA CITY, Iowa — If Iowa’s incoming freshmen needed motivation, they certainly found it from the overall 247Sports composite rankings. Of the 13 top-1,000 players who signed with Iowa in December, 12 of them saw their ranking drop from mid-December through early June. For most, it wasn’t just a few spots. The average drop was 31 with quarterback Carson May plummeting from No. 450 to No. 521.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO