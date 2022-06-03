Oland brings new American Legion team to Lander

LANDER – In case you haven’t picked up a Lander Journal or Ranger newspaper recently there is a new team in town, well in Lander that is. The Lander Legends, the newest American Legion baseball team to join the league, are not unaccustomed to the league though as this is not...
LANDER – As if there wasn’t enough good baseball around the towns of Lander and Riverton there will soon be another team to join the ranks, the Dirtbags, under the 307 Baseball Academy much like the River City Trash Pandas. Part of that Trash Pandas’ staff is Jared...
RIVERTON – After an up and down season for the Central Wyoming College golf teams this past season, filled with emotion and anguish for some Rustler golfers, the team has finally landed on a new head coach to take over for interim head coach Jorden James. James came in...
LANDER – The Lander Valley Summer Slam is once again ramping up like it has for the past five years with co-ed teams forming quickly to help raise funds for the Lander Valley High School teams. Over the years the funds raised have helped teams pay for summer camps,...
RIVERTON – This past Tuesday May 31st you may have seen a couple firetrucks blaring their sirens down Main Street with a group of children waving off the top of them. That’s because three teams that are part of the Riverton Youth Soccer Association finished the state tournament in Casper last weekend as outright champions.
Frederick Paul Black Jr was born in Rawlins, Wyoming June 27, 1937 to Frederick Paul Black and Frances Willard Back. He died peacefully May 28, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming. Fred attended elementary and high school in Rawlins, lettering in several sports, including football. He played trumpet in band and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a PhD in Economics.
The “Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs” event, held on Saturday the 4th, at the Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton was a stellar success according to Rick Glanz, Chairman of the event. “We haven’t seen a turnout like this EVER,” he said. Parents with their kids started...
June 4, 2022 — Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has announced that Jim McCollum, the father of fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum, will be the Grand Marshall for this year’s inaugural 4th of July Liberty Parade. Rylee McCollum was killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last August.
LANDER – This past Saturday the city of Lander caught the creative side of many local community members and artists from around Fremont County as they hosted their second annual Lander Art District Street Fair. The fair lasted all day with people of all ages and backgrounds selling personal...
It only lasted 18 months, but the Pony Express made an impact on history that is still strong today. The annual Pony Express Re-ride is underway and will be rolling through Wyoming this week. The ride always either starts or ends in St. Joseph, MO and Sacramento, CA and in...
The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
Don Webber died peacefully at his home on May 30, 2022. Donald Kirk Webber was born April 25th, 1952 to Alfred Edward Webber and Hildegarde Emma Helwig Webber in New Haven, Connecticut. He spent his childhood in Wakefield, Massachusetts. He remained close to some of his childhood friends throughout the rest of his life. He graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1970, and with a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Massachusetts in 1980.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at the Seven Mile River Ranch in Sublette County was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale. Dave’s new book “Seven Mile River Ranch: Dreams On The Green” was released last month. More information on that book can be found here.
ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan visited with Sweetwater County residents Monday afternoon to discuss election myths and what processes Wyoming has in place to ensure its elections are secure and conducted with integrity. Buchanan told constituents at the Sweetwater County Events yesterday that ever since...
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approval of an agreement for a joint biosolids handling project between the cities of Green River and Rock Springs and Forsgren Associates, Inc. In July 2021, the cities of Rock Springs and Green River entered into a Memorandum of...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.
The WRTA is pleased to announce that we are implementing a public transit route for the Lander Brewfest on this Friday and Saturday. Please see attached excel sheet for the times and stops. All rides will be free to the public. The transit route will allow for travel both to...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County District Attorney has found that four Casper police officers were justified in shooting and killing an Evansville man during an 18-hour standoff with police in March. Casper police officials announced the findings on Tuesday. Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd...
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A new election cycle in Sublette County means potential change in various county positions. The official filing deadline for elected positions ended on Friday, May 27, and some familiar faces were not on the ballot, including the longtime chair of the most powerful board in the county.
Newly released photos and video show a Natrona County state Senate candidate near the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riot. Photos and video from that day show Casper real estate investor Bob Ide on the west side of the Capitol in front of the platform for Joe Biden’s inauguration in the early and late afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. It's unclear when he ultimately left the Capitol grounds that day.
Comments / 0