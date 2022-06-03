ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Letter: Vote Hubbard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican establishment in Illinois is comprised of country club RINOs that are hell bent on running silly attorneys whose views are often liberal. Many of these candidates are vain and insincere and they simply do not connect with...

2022 Salute to Sports Female Team Finalists

Assumption joined Cedar Rapids Xavier as the only girls’ soccer program in Iowa to collect five straight state championships last June. The Knights won their ninth title in the last 10 seasons (not counting the canceled 2020 season) with a 2-0 win over Des Moines Christian in the final. It was the program’s 11th title overall, the most of any program in Iowa. During Assumption’s run of five consecutive titles, it has outscored opponents 178-2 in the postseason. Jade Jackson, who had 31 goals and 15 assists for the season, was named captain of the all-tournament team. The Knights knocked off Sioux City Heelan 4-0 in the quarterfinals and Nevada 5-1 in the semifinals.
IOWA STATE

