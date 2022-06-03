ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Capital District Man Sentenced For Sexual Contact With Children

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
A man from the Capital District will spend decades in prison for sexually abusing a child in Albany County.

Ronald Swartz, age 55, of Watervliet, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Thursday, June 2, after being convicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.

Investigators said Swartz had sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13 in the Town of Colonie in 2007.

He was accused of engaging in the same crime again with a different child who was under the age of 11 in the Town of Colonie between September 2010 and September 2012, prosecutors said.

Albany County Assistant DA Jennifer McCanney chastised Swartz for what she characterized as a failure to take accountability for his actions.

“As a person who wants to maintain his innocence, he shows zero emotion or empathy for what these victims have been through in their lives, and is laughing at them,” McCanney said. “It just goes to show how narcissistic and evil he is.”

If he's ever released from prison, Swartz will have to register as a sex offender.

Orders of protection have also been issued on behalf of his victims and witness in the case, prosecutors said.

