Letter: Vote Hubbard

Assumption joined Cedar Rapids Xavier as the only girls’ soccer program in Iowa to collect five straight state championships last June. The Knights won their ninth title in the last 10 seasons (not counting the canceled 2020 season) with a 2-0 win over Des Moines Christian in the final. It was the program’s 11th title overall, the most of any program in Iowa. During Assumption’s run of five consecutive titles, it has outscored opponents 178-2 in the postseason. Jade Jackson, who had 31 goals and 15 assists for the season, was named captain of the all-tournament team. The Knights knocked off Sioux City Heelan 4-0 in the quarterfinals and Nevada 5-1 in the semifinals.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO