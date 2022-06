To help fight gun crime in the Quad-Cities, the Moline Police Department is trying a tool other departments around the country have used to get guns off the street. As gun violence continues to be an epidemic in the Quad-Cities and across the country, with recent mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma, local law enforcement is trying to block the path of legally owned firearms going into circulation as "criminal commerce."

MOLINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO