EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show took to the skies above Eau Claire on June 4 and 5, and WEAU viewers submitted hundreds of photos and videos of the event. Here’s some of the best, and if you have more you’d like to share, you can send them to us at weau.com/photos!

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO