Did you know that The Blob is from Lubbock, Texas?. The Blob is a (mostly) evil mutant from the Marvel Universe. He started at 5'10" and then grew to 8' tall. He also started out at 510 pounds and put on a little snacky-poo weight taking him to 976 pounds. His superpower is mostly that he's fat. Seriously, he can become "immovable." He was briefly in the X-Men: Origins and X-Men: Apocalypse movies, as well as a regular in the 90s X-Men animated series.

