Healthcare Workers Across Oklahoma Feel Effects Of Saint Francis Mass Shooting

By Caleb Califano
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
The news of the shooting that killed five people, including the shooter, on the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa is sending shockwaves across the medical community.

This shooting is hitting medical workers from across the state hard.

Many in the Oklahoma City Metro are hurting as they see the violence to their colleagues in Tulsa.

"We focus on trying to ease suffering. When suffering comes in the form of this violence, this just tends to make it worse and possibly make people feel like that you can't help in the situation and that there's nothing you can do and you're powerless," SSM Health St. Anthony Regional Chief Nursing Officer Elain Richardson said.

"Multiple rooms, multiple stairways, multiple access points. That's what’s especially concerning throughout the facility, and that's what especially concerning about any medical facility," said Dr. David Holden, Oklahoma State Medical Association President.

"Our life is going to change. Each facility, every hospital, every medical building is going to have to evaluate their particular situation, their design and what's it going to take to get that security.” Dr. Holden continued.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, violence against medical workers is something that's been seen before.

Every 10 healthcare workers out of 10,000 were hurt by a violent act at work in 2020. For nurses, that number was more than double.

KOCO

Man threatens another mass shooting at different Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after he threatened another mass shooting at a different Tulsa hospital. Police said the man confessed to these threats less than a week after four people were shot and killed at Saint Francis. The Tulsa Police Department said he admitted that...
TULSA, OK
insideedition.com

Tulsa Hospital Shooting Puts Spotlight on Violence Targeting Healthcare Workers

The shooting at a hospital complex in Tulsa that left four dead, including two doctors, has put the spotlight on acts of violence targeting healthcare workers. Nurse Jennette Pearson says she was brutally punched by a patient who didn’t want to take his medication at the Utah state hospital where she works. The assault left her with a black eye and concussion.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GoFundMe set up for Saint Francis shooting survivor

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe is available to help a survivor of the Saint Francis shooting. The fund is set up for 19-year-old Farah Grissom. The description of the fund states Farah is a medical assistant at the Warren Clinic, where an active shooter shot and killed four people and himself on Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
kswo.com

Unemployment changes in Oklahoma, House Bill 1933

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt has signed into law, a bill that will cut Oklahoma unemployment benefits from 26 weeks down to 16 weeks. House Bill 1933 will go into effect starting January of 2023, changing the duration of unemployment benefits by 10 weeks. Lyle Roggow, President of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, said he understands why the change was needed, in order to help with the workforce shortage happening in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police arrest man for threatening to shoot up Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A Sapulpa man was arrested for threatening to shoot up Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa. Matthew Staerkel was arrested by Tulsa police for a terrorism hoax after a nurse heard him threatening an active shooter situation, according to a police report. The report says on Saturday...
