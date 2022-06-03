Healthcare Workers Across Oklahoma Feel Effects Of Saint Francis Mass Shooting

The news of the shooting that killed five people, including the shooter, on the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa is sending shockwaves across the medical community.

This shooting is hitting medical workers from across the state hard.

Many in the Oklahoma City Metro are hurting as they see the violence to their colleagues in Tulsa.

"We focus on trying to ease suffering. When suffering comes in the form of this violence, this just tends to make it worse and possibly make people feel like that you can't help in the situation and that there's nothing you can do and you're powerless," SSM Health St. Anthony Regional Chief Nursing Officer Elain Richardson said.

"Multiple rooms, multiple stairways, multiple access points. That's what’s especially concerning throughout the facility, and that's what especially concerning about any medical facility," said Dr. David Holden, Oklahoma State Medical Association President.

"Our life is going to change. Each facility, every hospital, every medical building is going to have to evaluate their particular situation, their design and what's it going to take to get that security.” Dr. Holden continued.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, violence against medical workers is something that's been seen before.

Every 10 healthcare workers out of 10,000 were hurt by a violent act at work in 2020. For nurses, that number was more than double.