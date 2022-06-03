Sunrise Chef: Pat's Bethlehem

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO