Bethlehem, PA

Sunrise Chef: Pat's Bethlehem

By 69 News
 4 days ago

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more, Pat's in Bethlehem has something for everyone. The bistro is the first Pat's in the Lehigh Valley, but owners say it has its own unique flair. Mussels. 1 lbs mussels. 4oz heavy cream. 2 oz sweet sausage. 2 oz diced tomatoes. 2 oz diced...

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Raising Cane’s to open restaurant in Fairless Hills

Raising Cane’s, which specializes in chicken finger meals, is making its Bucks County debut in Fairless Hills this September. The new restaurant, located at 640 Commerce Blvd., will serve customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its large patio. In the weeks ahead, Raising Cane’s is hiring over 150 crew members for multiple positions, ranging from crew to management-level, with starting pay for shift managers of $18 per hour (plus monthly bonus).
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Dine in Dimmick’ Brings Food Trucks, Bands to Hellertown Park

An outdoor event featuring local food trucks and sponsored by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce drew hundreds of residents to the borough’s Dimmick Park Saturday, on what turned out to be a gorgeous early June afternoon. The festival was held from 2 to 4 p.m. and featured live...
HELLERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown mini market sells $707K Cash 5 ticket, lottery says

An Allentown mini market sold one of two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets for Saturday evening’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing, according to a news release. Whomever bought the ticket at Sun Mini Mart, in the 300 block of North Cedar Crest Boulevard, wins $707,016 before taxes, the lottery said. The other jackpot ticket was sold at Top Star Express, in the 500 block of Dublin Pike in Perkasie, Bucks County, the lottery said. The total prize was $1,414,032, the lottery said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pocono Pride Festival held in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An event in Monroe County celebrated Pride Month. The Pocono Pride Festival was held Sunday in downtown Stroudsburg. The event promotes inclusion and wellness for the LGBTQ community. Several resource tables were set up, and there were fun activities like crafts, music and other live entertainment.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Philadelphia Broadcasting Legend & Trailblazer Has Passed Away

We learned from a fellow Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia member, Sandee Bengel that broadcasting legend and trailblazer Trudy Haynes has passed away at the age of 95. Ms. Haynes, who was born on November 23, 1926 made broadcasting history in August, 1965 as Philadelphia and The Delaware Valley’s first African-American television reporter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local food pantries seeing increased demand, as many Lehigh Valley families struggle with food insecurity

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As food prices keep going up and up, more and more families are looking for help, with demand at its highest ever. The consumer price index shows food prices are up 9.4% from a year ago. And it's forcing more and more people to look for help and putting more and more demand on our food pantries. Many are seeing a more than 50% increase.
CHARITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

LANTA announces route changes, improvements taking effect later this month

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority announced Monday that several route improvements and changes will take effect June 20. A new Route 100 branded the Green Line will provide Enhanced Bus Service connecting Bethlehem, Allentown, and Whitehall every 30 minutes, 7 days a week, according to a news release from LANTA.
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Horse Rescued in Phila. Recovers in Quakertown. Is His Situation Still Dire? Caregivers Say, ‘Nay’

An abandoned horse wandering the 4000 block of North Darien Street in Phila.’s Hunting Park section is no longer orphaned. Alicia Vitarelli rounded up the details for 6abc. On May 29, the stray caught the attention of residents who then reported him to authorities. Absent a name, the animal care experts who got him off the streets named him Darien, taken from the thoroughfare from which he was rescued.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area High School graduation 2022 (PHOTOS)

Easton Area High School held its commencement ceremony Monday night at Cottingham Stadium. It marked the first time in 37 years the stadium served as the venue for commencement. It was also the school’s first traditional ceremony since 2019. Contributing photographer Tim Wynkoop was there to capture moments of...

