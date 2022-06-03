ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is this Sunday!

wlsam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStyx, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Jim Peterik and more will be inducted...

www.wlsam.com

wdbr.com

Truck, tractor pull events canceled at State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association has canceled truck and tractor pull events at the 2022 Illinois State Fair. ITPA officials said the cancellation is happening due to issues with the grandstand at the Multi Purpose Arena. At this facility, the upper west grandstand section has been condemned for the past few years.
Q985

Could Bergner’s Be Coming Back to Illinois Soon? All Signs Point to Yes!

Please excuse me for a sec while I attempt to calm myself down after seeing this Facebook post from the Journal Star a moment ago... Now, I'm not going to lie, when the announcement was made that Bergner's was closing permanently back in 2018, my heart broke more than a little and I know I'm not the only one that felt that way. I used to score some MAJOR deals on clothes for my kids at Bergner's back in the day, and their wardrobe truly hasn't been the same since.
97ZOK

Could you hit up all 9 of Illinois Theme Parks this Summer?

There are 9 legendary Theme Parks in Illinois and they are all ready to have visitors this year, so do you think you could visit them all in one summer?. Thrillist.com came out with an article that they call the "Ultimate Guide to Illinois' top Theme Parks" and it breaks down the 9 theme parks in Illinois that you have probably all seen the commercials for. And it got me thinking could you try and hit them all up in one summer? Here are the 9 theme parks that are mentioned in the article...
Q985

This Illinois City Is Considered The Best In America

A popular Youtuber known for his statistics and wide knowledge of states, cities, and towns here in America, put together a list of the best cities to live in here in the USA. Illinois is the only Midwest state to have a city on this list, but hey it came in at number 1!
wfcnnews.com

"Jumping worms" continue spreading throughout Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - A new invasive species is now continuing its spread throughout all of Illinois, and you may be startled if you come upon one. "Jumping worms", officially known as "Asian jumping worms" or "Alabama jumpers", are an invasive earthworm that has been spreading throughout the state at record levels.
WGNtv.com

Mesoscale Discussion – strong storms possible NW Illinois and west

Mesoscale Discussion 1055 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK Areas affected...Northern Missouri...southeast Iowa...and northwest Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch unlikely Valid 3:45PM CDT - 5:45PM CDT Probability of Watch Issuance...20 percent SUMMARY...An ongoing squall line and developing T-storms along a cold front will continue to pose an isolated hail/wind risk through the early evening hours. This threat will remain limited given the marginal kinematic environment. DISCUSSION...A loosely organized squall line continues to move from southern IA into northern MO. While this line has struggled to intensify substantially (likely due to meager 20-30 knot effective bulk shear values and a weak line-normal shear component), the increase in MLCAPE through the afternoon has allowed this line to persist with occasional intense updrafts (noted in GOES IR imagery and upticks in vertically integrated ice). Some outflow consolidation is noted in regional velocity data, suggesting that damaging, to perhaps severe, winds remain possible in addition to isolated large hail. To the east, cells are developing along a diffuse cold frontal zone across eastern IA into northwest IL. Although this region has warmed sufficiently for MLCAPE values to increase to near 1000 J/kg, upper-level flow diminishes with eastward extent, resulting in a modest kinematic environment. Additionally, storm motions along the boundary may favor a tendency for destructive storm interactions with time that will modulate a more substantial severe threat. Nonetheless, cold temperatures aloft and minimal inhibition will support periodic intense updrafts that may be capable of large hail and sporadic strong winds. This activity will likely persist into the early evening, but given the limited nature of the kinematic environment a watch is not anticipated.
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Illinois

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The worm was first seen in 2015 in northern Illinois and in 2016 in southern Illinois.
