Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is this Sunday!

Mesoscale Discussion 1055 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK Areas affected...Northern Missouri...southeast Iowa...and northwest Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch unlikely Valid 3:45PM CDT - 5:45PM CDT Probability of Watch Issuance...20 percent SUMMARY...An ongoing squall line and developing T-storms along a cold front will continue to pose an isolated hail/wind risk through the early evening hours. This threat will remain limited given the marginal kinematic environment. DISCUSSION...A loosely organized squall line continues to move from southern IA into northern MO. While this line has struggled to intensify substantially (likely due to meager 20-30 knot effective bulk shear values and a weak line-normal shear component), the increase in MLCAPE through the afternoon has allowed this line to persist with occasional intense updrafts (noted in GOES IR imagery and upticks in vertically integrated ice). Some outflow consolidation is noted in regional velocity data, suggesting that damaging, to perhaps severe, winds remain possible in addition to isolated large hail. To the east, cells are developing along a diffuse cold frontal zone across eastern IA into northwest IL. Although this region has warmed sufficiently for MLCAPE values to increase to near 1000 J/kg, upper-level flow diminishes with eastward extent, resulting in a modest kinematic environment. Additionally, storm motions along the boundary may favor a tendency for destructive storm interactions with time that will modulate a more substantial severe threat. Nonetheless, cold temperatures aloft and minimal inhibition will support periodic intense updrafts that may be capable of large hail and sporadic strong winds. This activity will likely persist into the early evening, but given the limited nature of the kinematic environment a watch is not anticipated.

