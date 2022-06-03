How Do You Share Your Personal Story Brand on Linkedin as a Multipotentialite?

Image via Pexels.

As a multipotenitalite, how do you present yourself on LinkedIn? As someone with many interests and no one true calling, how do you share your personal story brand?

How do you position yourself and what keywords do you use? Stay tuned, as we will get to that!

As innovators with divergent thinking, multipotenialites explore their many interests, and they may feel that is their destiny. They can pursue their interests one after the other or simultaneously.

With many gifts, talents, and passions, they appear to be continuous learners who seek to acquire new knowledge about things that interest them.

As they engage in creative thinking and problem solving and enjoy mastering new skills, multipotentialites can be autodidactic while learning and synthesizing at a rapid pace.

They can also get bored without variety, novelty, and new challenges. These individuals may be the job jumpers who contribute their talents to a company and then need to move on because they seek new career challenges.

Having a broad range of skills to “connect the dots” can lead multipotenialites into leadership roles with the ability to see the big picture from a 30,000-foot view.

If not working for a company, they might be entrepreneurs solving problems in their communities or the world and then might sell the masterpiece they built to move on to the next challenge.

Below is a personal story and why this term is of interest

In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the borough of Pottstown recently made the national news with a house that exploded, sadly resulting in deaths and injuries. I feel the pain of this community, as it has a special meaning to me.

The Pottstown School District was the first place I taught in a public school, starting with teaching eighth grade French the first year and then I taught gifted and talented for the next few years.

I also taught for the Carnegie Mellon C-Mites program of gifted and talented children for over seven years before the program ended. The program ran on weekends at Lower Merion High School, where Kobe Bryant played as number 33.

As a former gifted and talented teacher, I also had students who were dual-exceptionality, or 2e (twice exceptional), meaning they also had a disability and an IQ of over 130. Other diagnoses included Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, other neurodivergent labels, and other disabilities.

As a K-12 teacher, I wrote IEPs (individualized educational plans), GIEPs (gifted individualized educational plans), and revaluations for students. Writing resumes and LinkedIn profiles for individuals are like writing GIEPs for adults! That might be another story for another time.

I have had those first-hand experiences with the brilliant minds of K-12 students, who are now adults and may be multipotentialites.

In addition to working in public education, I have also had experience working in corporate, nonprofit, and entrepreneurial environments. Does this make me a multipotentialite? Good question and a definite maybe!

When I was a job seeker in 2013, I was told I needed to hyperfocus and have tunnel vision on a specific job specialty to land a job. Folks at networking meetings told me I was all over the map with my interests, and after I landed the job, I could let out my eclectic self.

I felt I had garnered some pretty good business acumen with all of the experiences I had in my life. When my husband was alive, we took a start-up from zero to $5-$7 million a year and we hired 24 employees for a general contracting and construction management company. Construction was one of seven industries where I reinvented or did career pivots.

Change is constant, right?

So how might being a multipotentialite or a career pivoter deal with their Linkedin profile? The answer is … it depends. There really is no clear cut answer! Just be your authentic self!

LinkedIn is a database, and key titles and keywords are in that database. If you are a job seeker or about to be a member of the Great Resignation , you want to position yourself in your future forward, whatever that might be. It could be the same industry or role you have always been in, or it could be completely different.

Recruiters and hiring managers search for key titles and keywords. If you properly position yourself and use the right words, you can be found. By focusing on your headline, positioning statement, story, and keywords, you can more clearly share your personal brand.

If you don’t know what you want to be when you grow up as an adult, career coaches who do assessments might be what you need to help you sort out your career path options.

If you are in your teens, a career assessment might also be appropriate, not to mention exploring the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook and O*Net .

If you are an adult or recent graduate and are scratching your head about your next career move, we have extraordinary speakers on so many relevant topics at the Great Careers Groups. Look at the very bottom of the events page on the website for a list of upcoming events . Also, look at the list at the bottom of this article. This week might be your week to attend!

There is something for everyone who is a working adult interested in career management.

It is your time to take charge of your career, whether or not you are a mutipotentialite, so keep learning about current career trends and keep networking!

