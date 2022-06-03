ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tidbits: LSU official visitors arrive in Baton Rouge

By Billy Embody about 8 hours
 4 days ago
JUCO WR Malik Benson. (Hutchinson Athletics)

LSU is set to host a trio of official visitors from Friday to Sunday, getting a chance to make its first big move of the summer.

On3.com

