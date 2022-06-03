Samson Okunlola says why Penn State made his top nine; Lions walk-on finds transfer home: Newsstand

Penn State has made the top nine for four-star prospect Samson Okunlola.

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 3 include intel on why top offensive line target Samson Okunlola put the Lions in his top nine plus news of a walk-on finding a transfer home.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics on June 3.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Samson Okunlola. The mammoth 6-foot-5, 293-pound four-star tackle and No. 49 player in the country released a top nine on Thursday that consists of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State. A Brockton, Ma., native who plays at Thayer Academy, Okunlola told On3’s Hayes Fawcett why the Lions made his shaved list.

“Me and coach Franklin have built a great relationship,” Okunlola said. “I really love the school as a whole and I like the class that they are building.”

Okunlola was last at Penn State back in January. He does not yet have a return visit scheduled. In fact, the only future trip he currently has on the docket is to Georgia on June 18.

In other news, onetime Penn State walk-on corner Kaleb Brown is leaving the Lions. He announced that he will play next at West Chester. Brown was the Lions’ developmental squad special teams player of the year in 2021. He figures to see much more game action with the PSAC program.

Finally, for this section, Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at tonight’s home opener for the State College Spikes. The actual first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and tickets are on sale now.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“There’s nothing more special than high school football,” Franklin said. “So, enjoy this and maximize the time that you’re here. And then, when you get to college, do the same thing. Don’t be the guy that’s always waiting for the next phase of their life to be happy. There’s nothing like college football. And, to me, maximize it. If we’re going to pay for you guys to get a Master’s degree, get a Master’s degree from Penn State. Graduate in three years, use that extra time to get a Master’s degree. And then, at some point along your journey, if it’s obvious that you should move on to the NFL, it won’t be hard to figure out. But until that happens, maximize your time in college and enjoy that experience because there’s nothing like it.

“We deal with donors and boosters that pay millions of dollars to try to get into a college locker room. Most of us coaches got into coaching college football because you’re trying to get back into a locker room. So appreciate where you’re at. Enjoy the time, maximize and make sure you’re making the decisions for the right reasons, which is to get a great education. I wish you guys nothing but the best.”

—PSU coach James Franklin to campers at the Sound Mind Sound Body Ferris State Michigan Showcase on Thursday.