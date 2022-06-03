ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Samson Okunlola says why Penn State made his top nine; Lions walk-on finds transfer home: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVBvn_0fzOIQJ700
Penn State has made the top nine for four-star prospect Samson Okunlola.

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 3 include intel on why top offensive line target Samson Okunlola put the Lions in his top nine plus news of a walk-on finding a transfer home.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics on June 3.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Samson Okunlola. The mammoth 6-foot-5, 293-pound four-star tackle and No. 49 player in the country released a top nine on Thursday that consists of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State. A Brockton, Ma., native who plays at Thayer Academy, Okunlola told On3’s Hayes Fawcett why the Lions made his shaved list.

“Me and coach Franklin have built a great relationship,” Okunlola said. “I really love the school as a whole and I like the class that they are building.”

Okunlola was last at Penn State back in January. He does not yet have a return visit scheduled. In fact, the only future trip he currently has on the docket is to Georgia on June 18.

In other news, onetime Penn State walk-on corner Kaleb Brown is leaving the Lions. He announced that he will play next at West Chester. Brown was the Lions’ developmental squad special teams player of the year in 2021. He figures to see much more game action with the PSAC program.

Finally, for this section, Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at tonight’s home opener for the State College Spikes. The actual first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and tickets are on sale now.

Headlines of the day

Micah Parsons shows up at Dallas Cowboys OTAs ready for a new challenge, going from ‘great to elite’: Linder, PennLive

James Franklin sets vision for Penn State football’s NIL blueprint: Bauer, BWI

‘Who’s getting fired?’: Most Penn Staters disappointed over Minnesota Whiteout announcement: Fremin, Onward State

Penn State makes top list for On300 OL Samson Okunlola: Snyder, BWI

Penn State’s 2021 Recruiting Class Is Ready to Go: Wogenrich, SI

PSU will host 2024 PA O-lineman for Whiteout Camp: Snyder, BWI

Topgolf Tees Off at Beaver Stadium: Jones, Statecollege.com

What was James Franklin’s message to recruits at the Sound Mind Sound Body Ferris State Michigan Showcase?: Pickel, BWI

49ers sign 6th-round draft pick Tariq Castro-Fields to 4-yr, $3.8 million rookie deal: Bonilla, 49ers Webzone

Quote of the day

“There’s nothing more special than high school football,” Franklin said. “So, enjoy this and maximize the time that you’re here. And then, when you get to college, do the same thing. Don’t be the guy that’s always waiting for the next phase of their life to be happy. There’s nothing like college football. And, to me, maximize it. If we’re going to pay for you guys to get a Master’s degree, get a Master’s degree from Penn State. Graduate in three years, use that extra time to get a Master’s degree. And then, at some point along your journey, if it’s obvious that you should move on to the NFL, it won’t be hard to figure out. But until that happens, maximize your time in college and enjoy that experience because there’s nothing like it.

“We deal with donors and boosters that pay millions of dollars to try to get into a college locker room. Most of us coaches got into coaching college football because you’re trying to get back into a locker room. So appreciate where you’re at. Enjoy the time, maximize and make sure you’re making the decisions for the right reasons, which is to get a great education. I wish you guys nothing but the best.”

PSU coach James Franklin to campers at the Sound Mind Sound Body Ferris State Michigan Showcase on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Las Vegas reveals updated Heisman Trophy odds for 2022

There are less than three months remaining before the first kickoff gets underway for the 2022 college football season. As usual, quarterbacks are dominating the early odds for the sport’s top award – the Heisman Trophy. After jumping reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young last month, Ohio State...
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

WATCH: JK Dobbins viciously trucks trainer during workout session

Ravens running back JK Dobbins is finally looking like himself again. The former Ohio State standout missed all of the 2021-22 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL in a preseason game against the Washington Football Team. I’m sure he convinced one of his trainers that he’s back to full strength.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Women's College World Series breaks attendance record on Saturday

The Women’s College World Series made history on Saturday, breaking their attendance record for a single-day. It was a proud moment for the sport, as more spectators than ever before came out to see softball’s best give it their all. The four teams lucky enough to be on the field as 12,533 fans watched on were Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and Florida.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
On3.com

Myles Jack gives initial thoughts on Steelers after signing with Pittsburgh

Myles Jack is getting used to his new home in Pittsburgh, but he’s ready to bring his immense talent to the Steelers. Earlier this offseason, inked Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal to bolster their linebacking corps. In an interview with Steelers Live on Twitter, the former UCLA star gave his initial thoughts on signing with Pittsburgh after spending the beginning of his career with the Jaguars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Texas softball legend Cat Osterman gives tremendous compliment to Janae Jefferson

The Texas Longhorns softball team is currently competing in the Women’s College World Series. Infielder Janae Jefferson has been a big part of this deep run for Texas. On the season, Jefferson is batting an impressive .424 with seven home runs and 30 RBI. She also has 22 doubles and has walked 32 times compared to just ten strikeouts. Entering this season, Jefferson was the Texas all-time career leader in hits (270 and batting average (.431).
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#Thayer Academy#Ma
On3.com

Rhyne Howard dominates former Kentucky coach's team

Rhyne Howard made a statement this weekend. On Sunday afternoon, the Kentucky legend led the Atlanta Dream to a convincing 75-66 victory over the Indiana Fever. Howard had a dominant performance, dropping a team-high 16 points on 6-11 shooting from the field. Additionally, she recorded five rebounds, two assists and a +/- of +8.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
On3.com

New On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick for Texas

The Texas Longhorns are in search of back-to-back top 5 recruiting classes under Steve Sarkisian. One of the keys to building the momentum to achieve the goal is winning in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. I’ve logged a new On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick for the Longhorns to land a commitment...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Lane Kiffin weighs in on Super Regional ticket punching performance of Ole Miss Baseball

The Ole Miss baseball team put up a historic performance to clinch their spot in the Super Regionals. With a 22-6 victory, the Rebels posted the most runs scored in an NCAA tournament game in Ole Miss baseball history. The show of offensive prowess led to head football coach Lane Kiffin giving the team props while boasting about his own squad’s ability to put points on the board.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy