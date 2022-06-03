4-star 2023 OL Payton Kirkland has "eye-opening" visit to Alabama
4-star OT Payton Kirkland talks Wednesday visit to Tuscaloosa, workout session with the staff, and why Alabama is high on his list.
4-star OT Payton Kirkland talks Wednesday visit to Tuscaloosa, workout session with the staff, and why Alabama is high on his list.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0