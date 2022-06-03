4-star 2023 OL Payton Kirkland has "eye-opening" visit to Alabama

We are getting closer to the regular season for Alabama football. Coach Nick Saban had his leadership players at Lake Tuscaloosa for a team bonding experience. Some players were in Saban’s boat while others were on jet skis and riding tubes. Players such as DJ Dale, Henry To’oto’o, Will Anderson, and Jaylen Moody were featured in photos. The teams that have won national championships in the Saban era are those who have bonded well in the offseason. No matter if it was 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, or 2020, each national title group found ways to click. Alabama fell short of a national championship in 2021, but its fans want to see a return to a finished goal.

18 HOURS AGO