Tuscaloosa, AL

4-star 2023 OL Payton Kirkland has "eye-opening" visit to Alabama

By Joseph Hastings about 5 hours
 4 days ago
4-star 2023 OT Payton Kirkland. (Chad Simmons/On3)

4-star OT Payton Kirkland talks Wednesday visit to Tuscaloosa, workout session with the staff, and why Alabama is high on his list.

TUSCALOOSA, AL
