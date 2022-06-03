ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Reviewing the week in Penn State football on T-Frank Friday

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmP5b_0fzOICCB00
The Penn State Nittany Lion engaging the crowd before Michigan and Penn State took the field in November. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Each Friday, film analyst and host of the BWI Daily Edition, Thomas Frank Carr, reviews the week and provides some extra context to what he learned and shared with the members of Blue White Illustrated. Learning about the Penn State offense from Seth Galina of PFF If you want to know why color commentators on football broadcasts are one of my largest sources of frustration, look no further than my conversation with Seth Galina of PFF. Most fans learn the game from these former players who spend three hours describing what happens during the game. Unfortunately, the nature of the position means that analysis is typically very surface-level. Still, the fact that quarterbacks have fundamentally changed the way they throw the football in the last decade should have come up.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Broadcasts#American Football#College Football#T Frank#The Bwi Daily Edition#Blue White Illustrated
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy