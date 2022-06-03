Reviewing the week in Penn State football on T-Frank Friday

The Penn State Nittany Lion engaging the crowd before Michigan and Penn State took the field in November. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Each Friday, film analyst and host of the BWI Daily Edition, Thomas Frank Carr, reviews the week and provides some extra context to what he learned and shared with the members of Blue White Illustrated. Learning about the Penn State offense from Seth Galina of PFF If you want to know why color commentators on football broadcasts are one of my largest sources of frustration, look no further than my conversation with Seth Galina of PFF. Most fans learn the game from these former players who spend three hours describing what happens during the game. Unfortunately, the nature of the position means that analysis is typically very surface-level. Still, the fact that quarterbacks have fundamentally changed the way they throw the football in the last decade should have come up.