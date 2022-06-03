ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for driver who hit, killed man on I-35 in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash late last month.

Police said he was Chase Nelson, 31. APD said he died at the scene.

The crash occurred May 28 around 1:18 a.m. in the 13300 block of south Interstate 35 in the southbound lanes.

Police said the driver of the vehicle didn’t stop to help Nelson and drove away.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

This is Austin’s 46th deadly crash so far this year, resulting in 47 total deaths. On the date of this crash last year, there were 44 deadly crashes resulting in 46 deaths.

