Newsstand: Freshman DB Will Johnson spends time with Michigan coaches at satellite camp

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan baseball vs. Oregon in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville region

Where: Louisville, Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Michigan Wolverines football blitzed the Ferris State Sound Mind Sound Body satellite camp Thursday, and that included one player in freshman defensive back Will Johnson. His dad, Deon, is a co-founder of Sound Mind Sound Body, and Johnson was in the same shoes as the campers no more than a year ago. He showed his support and helped out, also getting the chance to spend some time with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and other staff members. Johnson enrolled early in January and is expected to contribute right away for Michigan.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh delivered a passionate speech to campers at the Ferris State Sound Mind Sound Body Michigan Showcase in Big Rapids, Mich., Thursday. He discussed working hard, taking and embracing instruction from teachers and coaches and more.

“Don’t get the big head,” Harbaugh advised the athletes. “That’s a trap. That is a deep, dark and lonely trap. So, how do you know if you’ve got the big head? If you don’t think there’s any more room for improvement, chances are you’ve got a big head. Hopefully that means something. It means a lot to me that you guys are all here. Where else would you rather be, right? I know as a football coach there’s nowhere I’d rather be than watching guys play football.”

Michigan radio broadcasters Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf were honored at a dinner Thursday in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh chipped in by presenting the two former Michigan offensive linemen with helmets with retro stickers that include wins from their playing careers and other accolades.

Quote Of The Day

“Cole Cabana has had a nice offseason. He’s posted several sub-11.0 second marks in the 100 meters and posted a 10.55 second time last weekend. Cabana has also showed off some versatility and pass-catching skills in 7-on-7 settings. The Dexter (Mich.) High star currently checks as the highest-ranked three-star running back prospect in On3’s rankings. If the spring is any indication, he could ultimately push for a fourth star.”

– On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, naming Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana one of 10 recruits who are ascending in the class of 2023

