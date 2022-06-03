ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Newsstand: Freshman DB Will Johnson spends time with Michigan coaches at satellite camp

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21smII_0fzOHj5p00

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan baseball vs. Oregon in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville region

Where: Louisville, Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Michigan Wolverines football blitzed the Ferris State Sound Mind Sound Body satellite camp Thursday, and that included one player in freshman defensive back Will Johnson. His dad, Deon, is a co-founder of Sound Mind Sound Body, and Johnson was in the same shoes as the campers no more than a year ago. He showed his support and helped out, also getting the chance to spend some time with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and other staff members. Johnson enrolled early in January and is expected to contribute right away for Michigan.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh delivered a passionate speech to campers at the Ferris State Sound Mind Sound Body Michigan Showcase in Big Rapids, Mich., Thursday. He discussed working hard, taking and embracing instruction from teachers and coaches and more.

“Don’t get the big head,” Harbaugh advised the athletes. “That’s a trap. That is a deep, dark and lonely trap. So, how do you know if you’ve got the big head? If you don’t think there’s any more room for improvement, chances are you’ve got a big head. Hopefully that means something. It means a lot to me that you guys are all here. Where else would you rather be, right? I know as a football coach there’s nowhere I’d rather be than watching guys play football.”

Michigan radio broadcasters Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf were honored at a dinner Thursday in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh chipped in by presenting the two former Michigan offensive linemen with helmets with retro stickers that include wins from their playing careers and other accolades.

Quote Of The Day

Cole Cabana has had a nice offseason. He’s posted several sub-11.0 second marks in the 100 meters and posted a 10.55 second time last weekend. Cabana has also showed off some versatility and pass-catching skills in 7-on-7 settings. The Dexter (Mich.) High star currently checks as the highest-ranked three-star running back prospect in On3’s rankings. If the spring is any indication, he could ultimately push for a fourth star.”

– On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, naming Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana one of 10 recruits who are ascending in the class of 2023

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Michigan recruiting takeaways from satellite camp at Ferris State

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting notes, observations from satellite camp at Ferris State

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh discusses incoming DT transfer Cam Goode, possibility of adding another from the portal

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh previews Michigan fall camp QB battle between Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy: ‘It’ll be competitive’

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh: Michigan WR/DB Mike Sainristil on track to be ‘three-way player’ this fall

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Dexter, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Wolverine, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Wolverine, KY
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Kentucky College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Radio#American Football#The Ncaa Tournament#Espnu Michigan Wolverines
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy