Highest paying jobs in Tampa that require a bachelor’s degree
While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL.
#50. Marine engineers and naval architects
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $76,770
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,820
– Employment: 7,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)
#49. Legislators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $77,510
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,110
– Employment: 44,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yakima, WA ($139,690)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)
#48. Art directors
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $78,140
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,430
– Employment: 42,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)
#47. Accountants and auditors
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $80,360
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#46. Computer programmers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $81,140
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#45. Budget analysts
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $81,640
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#44. Architects, except landscape and naval
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $83,540
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#43. Network and computer systems administrators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $84,000
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#42. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $84,850
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#41. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $84,880
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
#40. Credit analysts
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $84,950
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#39. Mechanical engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $85,700
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#38. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $85,780
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#37. Environmental engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $87,020
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#36. Computer systems analysts
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $89,810
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#35. Chemical engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $90,500
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#34. Emergency management directors
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $91,420
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
#33. Natural sciences managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $91,740
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#32. Management analysts
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $92,160
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#31. Industrial engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $92,880
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#30. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $93,640
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#29. Advertising and promotions managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $94,300
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
#28. Civil engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $94,370
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#27. Electrical engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $97,810
– #216 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#26. Aerospace engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $98,630
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#25. Sales engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $99,740
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
#24. Information security analysts
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $100,250
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#23. General and operations managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $102,390
– #219 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 24,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#22. Personal financial advisors
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $103,200
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#21. Atmospheric and space scientists
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $104,540
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
#20. Software developers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#19. Materials scientists
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $105,080
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)
#18. Industrial production managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $108,140
– #271 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#17. Computer network architects
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $108,190
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#16. Electronics engineers, except computer
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $109,180
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#15. Medical and health services managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $110,170
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#14. Construction managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $110,460
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#13. Computer hardware engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $113,130
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#12. Compensation and benefits managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $113,240
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#11. Training and development managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $114,120
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#10. Human resources managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $124,660
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#9. Purchasing managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $128,120
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#8. Actuaries
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $130,490
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#7. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $131,330
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)
#6. Sales managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $138,260
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#5. Financial managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $139,890
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#4. Computer and information systems managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $147,860
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $149,920
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $208,230
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#1. Chief executives
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $234,760
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
