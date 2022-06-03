Highest paying jobs in Tampa that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL.

#50. Marine engineers and naval architects

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $76,770

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,820

– Employment: 7,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)

#49. Legislators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $77,510

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

#48. Art directors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $78,140

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,430

– Employment: 42,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

#47. Accountants and auditors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $80,360

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#46. Computer programmers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $81,140

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#45. Budget analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $81,640

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#44. Architects, except landscape and naval

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $83,540

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#43. Network and computer systems administrators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $84,000

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#42. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $84,850

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#41. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $84,880

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#40. Credit analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $84,950

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#39. Mechanical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $85,700

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#38. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $85,780

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#37. Environmental engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $87,020

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#36. Computer systems analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $89,810

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,920



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#35. Chemical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $90,500

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#34. Emergency management directors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $91,420

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

#33. Natural sciences managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $91,740

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#32. Management analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $92,160

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#31. Industrial engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $92,880

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#30. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $93,640

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#29. Advertising and promotions managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

#28. Civil engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $94,370

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#27. Electrical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $97,810

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#26. Aerospace engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $98,630

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#25. Sales engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $99,740

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#24. Information security analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $100,250

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#23. General and operations managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $102,390

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 24,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#22. Personal financial advisors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $103,200

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#21. Atmospheric and space scientists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $104,540

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– Employment: 8,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

#20. Software developers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $104,790

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,970



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#19. Materials scientists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $105,080

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $104,790

– Employment: 6,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)

#18. Industrial production managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $108,140

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#17. Computer network architects

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $108,190

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#16. Electronics engineers, except computer

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $109,180

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#15. Medical and health services managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $110,170

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#14. Construction managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $110,460

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#13. Computer hardware engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $113,130

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#12. Compensation and benefits managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $113,240

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#11. Training and development managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $114,120

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#10. Human resources managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $124,660

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#9. Purchasing managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $128,120

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#8. Actuaries

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $130,490

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#7. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $131,330

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,410

– Employment: 12,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)

#6. Sales managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $138,260

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#5. Financial managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $139,890

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $147,860

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $149,920

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $208,230

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#1. Chief executives

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $234,760

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

