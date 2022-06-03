ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Highest paying jobs in Tampa that require a bachelor’s degree

By Stacker
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b70m3_0fzOHiD600

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Tampa that don’t require a college degree

#50. Marine engineers and naval architects

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $76,770
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,820
– Employment: 7,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)

#49. Legislators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $77,510
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $57,110
– Employment: 44,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yakima, WA ($139,690)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

#48. Art directors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $78,140
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,430
– Employment: 42,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

#47. Accountants and auditors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $80,360
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,660

National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#46. Computer programmers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $81,140
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#45. Budget analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $81,640
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410

National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#44. Architects, except landscape and naval

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $83,540
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#43. Network and computer systems administrators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $84,000
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,940

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#42. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $84,850
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#41. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $84,880
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Tampa

#40. Credit analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $84,950
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760

National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#39. Mechanical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $85,700
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#38. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $85,780
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,580

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#37. Environmental engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $87,020
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#36. Computer systems analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $89,810
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,920

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Tampa metro area

#35. Chemical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $90,500
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#34. Emergency management directors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $91,420
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

#33. Natural sciences managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $91,740
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300

National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#32. Management analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $92,160
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,320

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#31. Industrial engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $92,880
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,610

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#30. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $93,640
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#29. Advertising and promotions managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $94,300
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

#28. Civil engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $94,370
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,410

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#27. Electrical engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $97,810
– #216 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230

National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#26. Aerospace engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $98,630
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420

National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#25. Sales engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $99,740
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#24. Information security analysts

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $100,250
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,480

National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#23. General and operations managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $102,390
– #219 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 24,150

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#22. Personal financial advisors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $103,200
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,050

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#21. Atmospheric and space scientists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $104,540
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

#20. Software developers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,970

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#19. Materials scientists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $105,080
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)

#18. Industrial production managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $108,140
– #271 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,140

National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#17. Computer network architects

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $108,190
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,330

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#16. Electronics engineers, except computer

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $109,180
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Tampa

#15. Medical and health services managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $110,170
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,140

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#14. Construction managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $110,460
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,190

National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#13. Computer hardware engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $113,130
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#12. Compensation and benefits managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $113,240
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#11. Training and development managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $114,120
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360

National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Tampa

#10. Human resources managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $124,660
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,310

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#9. Purchasing managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $128,120
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540

National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#8. Actuaries

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $130,490
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#7. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $131,330
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)

#6. Sales managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $138,260
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,750

National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Tampa

#5. Financial managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $139,890
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,940

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $147,860
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,270

National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $149,920
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980

National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $208,230
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#1. Chief executives

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $234,760
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,050

National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

Bay Area gas prices at record highs and likely to go up more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As gas prices climb, brace yourself because they may be going even higher. AAA estimates the price of a gallon of regular gas may be near $5.00 a gallon by the end of the week. “We’re setting new records seemingly every single week,” said Mark Jenkins with AAA. “We’re now at […]
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

13 Tampa Bay Summer Programs For Kids

Summer is here, don’t let your kids waste away their vacation at home! We know it’s hard to juggle working and making sure your little ones stay educated and entertained all summer, that’s why we’ve made a list of the best 13 summer programs in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
blackchronicle.com

News List | City of Clearwater, FL

Town of Clearwater is happy to announce the appointment of Brian Langille because the interim director of Clearwater Fuel System, efficient July 1, 2022. Town will start the seek for the everlasting director instantly. Langille is a long-standing metropolis worker with 23 years of service at Clearwater Fuel System. His...
CLEARWATER, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa among most overpriced housing markets in U.S.

Tampa Bay has one of the most overpriced housing markets in the nation, according to new research from Florida Atlantic University. By the numbers: Lakeland ranks 12th nationally, and second in the state, with homes overvalued by more than 53.2%. Tampa — at 52.4%— ranks No. 13 nationally, third in the state.North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton is No. 17 nationally, fourth in the state at 48.9%.How it happened: Super low mortgage rates fueled our hot housing market, especially during the pandemic, pushing bidding wars higher.But now that the Federal Reserve is raising rates for inflation, that's cooling demand, FAU economist Ken H. Johnson said.Be smart: Johnson warns that an incoming slowdown could help people priced out of the market get into homes. Yes, but: Recent buyers may have to endure stagnant or falling home values while the market settles — a point to consider for those who want to resell.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Sandy Springs#Civil Engineers#Aerospace Engineers#Atlanta#Marine#National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
thatssotampa.com

Bread on the Bay is Tampa’s newest Italian and Latin sandwicheria

Bread on the Bay is the newest restaurant to enter the competitive Cuban sandwich scene here in the city of Tampa. Located at 951 East 7th Avenue, this sandwicheria offers up fresh juice and Cafe Con Leche to pair with its savory variety of steak, pork, and avocado sandwiches. Bread on the Bay opened its doors just one month ago and has earned near perfect 5-star reviews since its inception.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy