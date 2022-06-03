ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Man previously convicted of attacking Prosecutor Joe Deters' son, now convicted of shooting woman

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Td0JL_0fzOHKDm00

A man who was convicted in a 2014 attack on Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters' son has now been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a 2020 shooting .

Joshua McCoy, 29, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and a weapons charge in April. He shot a woman in the arm near his home in Winton Hills, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said he fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle while the victim's children were inside.

He was sentenced Thursday by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Robert Goering.

McCoy was previously sentenced to four years in prison on charges stemming from the beating of Jonathan Deters and two others in 2014 .

Prosecutors said McCoy and four other men hurled racial slurs at the younger Deters and the other victims while they attacked them. The attack happened Downtown during the same weekend as Taste of Cincinnati.

Jonathan Deters was hospitalized after the attack with a concussion and injuries to his arms, legs and face, according to reports at the time.

Witnesses to the incident said a Black woman broke up the fight by shouting at the group that she was calling 911. At the time, Joe Deters said the woman told him that it seemed like the aggressors were going to kill his son. The prosecutor said she may have saved his son's life.

After the incident, McCoy was convicted of felonious assault, assault, aggravated riot and ethnic intimidation. The three other adults charged in the beating were also convicted. The fifth suspect was a juvenile.

McCoy was released from prison in July 2018 and finished his probation in July 2019.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man previously convicted of attacking Prosecutor Joe Deters' son, now convicted of shooting woman

Comments / 11

Related
13abc.com

Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for stabbing his own father repeatedly in the face in neck. Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault Monday after withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. Mullins previously admitted to the stabbing, according to court documents. Police said Mullins stabbed...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Case against ex-Bearcat basketball player dismissed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A domestic violence case against a former University of Cincinnati basketball player has been dropped. The ex-Bearcat allegedly pulled his girlfriend’s hair and dragged her up the stairs, according to court documents. Documents show that the alleged incident took place on April 28 at their shared...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Greenfield man sent to prison for twenty years

GREENFIELD, Ohio — A Greenfield man previously indicted on seven counts of rape earlier this year was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison Wednesday in a separate bill of information. During a status hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court, Harold H. Willis, 44, waived his...
GREENFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Deters
WLWT 5

Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in north Avondale near the Xavier University campus. Officers found one person shot in the leg on Dana Avenue just down the street from Xavier University. Police say that person was taken to UC Medical Center and is expected to recover.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Lebanon prison correction officers quit amid investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two female correction officers at a state prison in the northern Cincinnati suburbs quit last month amid an internal investigation, state records show. There are allegations of inappropriate relationships with inmates at Lebanon Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township and contraband including marijuana...
WHIO Dayton

Police: Person hit, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian and train Monday morning. >>SWAT units, police surround house on South Lowry Avenue in Springfield. Officers and medics were called to the area of Yankee Road and Waneta Avenue just before 8 a.m. on reports of a...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Scioto County escapees taken into custody

UPDATE (12:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 5): Portsmouth PD says that both escapees have been taken into custody. SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple escapees from the Star Justice Center in Franklin Furnace. Police report that the escapees are knocking on doors and asking to use the phone […]
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy