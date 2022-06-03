A man who was convicted in a 2014 attack on Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters' son has now been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a 2020 shooting .

Joshua McCoy, 29, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and a weapons charge in April. He shot a woman in the arm near his home in Winton Hills, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said he fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle while the victim's children were inside.

He was sentenced Thursday by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Robert Goering.

McCoy was previously sentenced to four years in prison on charges stemming from the beating of Jonathan Deters and two others in 2014 .

Prosecutors said McCoy and four other men hurled racial slurs at the younger Deters and the other victims while they attacked them. The attack happened Downtown during the same weekend as Taste of Cincinnati.

Jonathan Deters was hospitalized after the attack with a concussion and injuries to his arms, legs and face, according to reports at the time.

Witnesses to the incident said a Black woman broke up the fight by shouting at the group that she was calling 911. At the time, Joe Deters said the woman told him that it seemed like the aggressors were going to kill his son. The prosecutor said she may have saved his son's life.

After the incident, McCoy was convicted of felonious assault, assault, aggravated riot and ethnic intimidation. The three other adults charged in the beating were also convicted. The fifth suspect was a juvenile.

McCoy was released from prison in July 2018 and finished his probation in July 2019.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man previously convicted of attacking Prosecutor Joe Deters' son, now convicted of shooting woman