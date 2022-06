With stirring lyrics and emotive melodies, Austin singer-songwriter Ali Holder pulls from several different genres to deliver a sound that is all her own. Her new album, Uncomfortable Truths, was released earlier this year and you can see her live this month! Ali is opening for Dishwalla at The Haute Spot on June 10th. Today she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with a performance of her song, "Damages."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO