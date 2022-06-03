ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MS

Sturgis announces the return of annual Bike Rally

By Breck Riley
kicks96news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Sturgis will again host the Sturgis South Bike Rally this year. After two years of not having the rally, Sturgis is excited to invite bikers and families back to enjoy the long-standing...

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 0

wtva.com

"King Krawl" happening this weekend in Downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mark your calendar and grab your tickets now, the first "King Krawl" is happening this weekend in downtown Tupelo. Five local restaurants are participating in the pub crawl. They include Jobos, Kermit's Soul Kitchen, Amsterdam Deli, Nautical Whimsey and Downunder. The event is being put on...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Elvis Festival kicks off Wednesday in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Elvis Festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 8. Last year’s festival featured some COVID-19 restrictions, but the full experience returns this year. The annual festival, which brings in thousands of visitors from across the country, greatly impacts the local economy. Convention and Visitors...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Stop the Violence Rally brings a grieving community together

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The community came together for a Stop the Violence Rally. The rally was also a celebration of Kodi Davidson Jr’s birthday. “Today’s rally is helping stop the violence in our community and bring our community together to do things that are fun, exciting, and mingling versus shooting and killing and things of that such,” said Qvester Jones, Mother of Kodi Davidson Jr.
MERIDIAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi teacher restores historic house built in 1914

About eight years ago, Kellie Dillard became interested in buying an old home in Saltillo known as the Barlow Burrow House, which had been unoccupied for several years. The two-story Colonial Revival residence was built by Saltillo merchant Barlow Burrow in 1914. It sits on the same site as the home of his father, Capt. John H. Burrow, which was built in the 1870s.
SALTILLO, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Sturgis, MS
kicks96news.com

Volunteer Firefighters Respond to Two Fires in Leake County Today

8:10 a.m. – Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Department responded to a barn on fire on Matlock Drive near the Madison county line. 11:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress on HWY 43 near the 4-way stop in Thomastown. 12:46 p.m. – Edinburg...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Ripley and other North Mississippi McDonald’s locations giving away free chicken sandwiches today

McDonald’s restaurants in north Mississippi will give away free food to celebrate a special day on June 6. The company sent the following press release to RCTV 19 : Not that we need a reason to celebrate where we live, but on Monday, June 6, Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 662 area code will give out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 662 Day!
RIPLEY, MS
WTOK-TV

1 for the money: Mississippi hometown celebrates Elvis

TUPELO, Miss. - Elvis Presley’s Mississippi hometown is planning to welcome tourists from around the world to celebrate his rock ‘n’ roll legacy. The 24th Tupelo Elvis Festival takes place Wednesday through June 12. People will dress in their finest leather outfits or rhinestone-studded jumpsuits to compete...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Fire and Burglar Alarms in Neshoba

12:14 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on Hwy. 16. 1:49 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a glass breakage alarm activation at Tractor Supply on Hwy. 16 W. 6:09 a.m – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for an...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
#Bikers#Vehicles#Full Circle Party Band#The Jason Miller Band
wtva.com

$120M solar facility being built in Lowndes County

State and local officials were on hand Monday afternoon to announce the construction of a solar facility by Origis Energy. $120M solar facility being built in Lowndes County. State and local officials were on hand Monday afternoon to announce the construction of a solar facility by Origis Energy.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Myrtle, MS – Marla Harshberger Killed in Collision on Hwy 349

The incident took place along Highway 349 in Myrtle at about 8:30 p.m. A patrol sergeant with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the victim, who has since been identified as 54-year-old Marla Harshberger, a resident of Saltillo, sustained critical injuries when the vehicle in which she was riding crashed into a tree.
MYRTLE, MS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Eddrick D. Goode Dies in Vehicle Crash on Hwy 18

According to troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the head-on crash took place at about 4:00 p.m. on Highway 18 in Jackson. The victim, 44-year-old Eddrick D. Goode, a resident of Port Gibson, died on impact. The current conditions of others involved in the incident are unknown at this time.
WTOK-TV

Man arrested for not vaccinating animals

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man has been arrested for not having his dogs inoculated. Jonathan Ross Mayatt, 37, faces four misdemeanor counts of rabies, inoculation. Mayatt’s total bond was set at $2,000. “In this case, the animal control investigated and determined that he was not in...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

1st tropical cyclone of the season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tropical Storm Alex has formed off the east coast of the United States. This is the first time since 2013 that the first named storm of the season was announced in June. Before Alex was even named the storm drenched South Florida with over a foot of rain in some places this caused flooding to much of the state. Now the storm is moving out into the Atlantic towards the island of Bermuda and away from the continental U.S, and We should see it pass the island sometime tomorrow. Currently, the storm looks like it has hit its maximum power at 65 mph, as it is now starting to head out into cooler waters as well as sucking in a lot of dry air. All of those components are helping to weaken the system just as it gets closer to the island of Bermuda, but it still is expected to be a tropical cyclone as it passes the island.
MERIDIAN, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD Arrests Grenada Man for Burglary

The Oxford Police Department responded to the 800 block of Frontage Road for a disturbance on Thursday. After investigation, Larry Thomas Flanagan, 19, of Grenada was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling. Flanagan was arrested and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond. hearing...
GRENADA, MS
kicks96news.com

Breaking and Entering and Burglary Alarms in Neshoba

2:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Poplar Ave. 11:23 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Railroad Ave. 11:29 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on Road 2610....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

