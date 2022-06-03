ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Save $30 on Razer's limited edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller

By John Levite
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago

You know whether or not you liked that Disney show, The Book of Boba Fett, you still think Boba Fett is one of the coolest characters in the Star Wars franchise. He's a bounty hunter with slick armor and a finicky rocket pack that awkwardly launches him into weird living sand pits.

Revel in your Boba Fett fandom with this limited edition wireless Xbox controller and Quick Charge stand from Razer on sale for $149.99 at Amazon today. This price matches the lowest we've ever seen since it was released, and it is $30 off what the controller normally sells for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYlDH_0fzOFyaY00

Razer Boba Fett Xbox controller $180 $149.99 at Amazon

This is a limited-edition controller that was released late last year. It's expensive, but the aesthetic should appeal to any Star Wars fan. View Deal

Just like a normal Xbox Core controller, this one works with the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. If you have the Xbox wireless adapter, you can also use this controller on PC or Mac if that's how you prefer to game.

The controller comes with impulse analog triggers, textured grips, and a magnetic contact system. The triggers let you feel every action and pull you into the game. You will feel the vibrations while you game, and they are pressure sensitive for a new level of precision.

The textured grips are common to all Xbox controllers these days because they help the controller feel more natural in your hands. You'll find textures on the triggers, bumpers, and the back of the casing.

The battery life lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge, and with the Quick Charge stand the controller will be back up to full strength in just under three hours. That means no real downtime when it comes to your gaming. The magnetic design on the bottom the controller ensures it sticks to the stand as well, so you don't have to worry about it accidentally getting interrupted.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Controller#Xbox One#Limited Edition#Video Game#Xbox Core#Xbox Series S
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

26
Followers
190
Post
549
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy