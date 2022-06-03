Flood Warning issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; McClain The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 615 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maysville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Purcell, Lexington, Maysville, Wayne, Paoli and Rosedale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

20 HOURS AGO