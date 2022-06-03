U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to travel to South Korea – statement

A top Biden administration official warned of a “swift and forceful response” against North Korea if the nation conducts a nuclear weapon test. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with officials in South Korea and Japan about such a counter-response if the North moves forward with a nuclear test for the first time in almost five years, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday accused the United States of double standards by refusing to invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, while engaging with non-democratic governments in Southeast Asia. "The so-called democratic clause is not applied...
A US official has warned that North Korea could conduct a seventh nuclear test "at any time". Sung Kim, US Special Representative to North Korea, made the warning days after Pyongyang test-launched a record eight ballistic missiles on Sunday. Any such nuclear test would be met with a "swift and...
President Joe Biden has postponed a long-discussed Middle East trip until July, according to reports, amid an internal White House debate over whether he should travel to Saudi Arabia and meet with its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. No trip was officially announced but for nearly a month the White...
F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
Tokyo — As the U.S. gun control debate intensifies, some Americans are looking overseas for ideas on how to prevent mass shootings. Japan has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in the world. There were more than four firearm homicides in the U.S. per 100,000 people during 2019, compared to almost zero in Japan.
PARIS — Marat Gabidullin's face is lined from years of exposure to the elements, and his hair is thinning. But at 56, he has the trim physique and muscular arms of a man 30 years younger. He wears a chunky ring bearing the image of a skull. The skull...
Analysts say China has more troops, more missiles and more ships than Taiwan or its possible supporters, like the US or Japan, meaning that if it is absolutely determined to take the island it probably can.
The Chinese government has warned the Biden administration not to enforce a new law that bans imports from the Xianjing province unless it can be proven that the products were not made by forced labor. What Happened: Bloomberg reported that the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which was signed into...
Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea, insisting he would not let China trample on Manila's maritime rights. The South China Sea was a key obstacle in Manila's ties with Beijing and needed to be resolved, said Chester Cabalza of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation.
The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
Australia's relationship with China, which has been frozen for almost three years, is starting to show signs of thawing after a message to new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese from the Chinese Premier. As Mr Albanese flew to Tokyo for the crucial Quad leaders' summit with Japan, the US and India,...
A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here. Hong Kong (CNN) — When the United States, Japan, Australia and India first resuscitated their informal...
BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday a U.S.-backed economic plan for Asia seeks to decouple countries from the Chinese economy, but many countries are worried about the "huge cost" of doing so. Speaking at a regular press briefing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Indo...
Comments / 0