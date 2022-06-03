ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Tallies pair of hits

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays. Garcia was in the lineup...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles, which came in the second and sixth innings. The first baseman also picked up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Tuesday marked just his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, ending a 1-for-11 skid at the plate to start June. Overall, he's posted an uninspiring .187/.269/.295 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances. Dalbec saw a little extra playing time while Jackie Bradley was on the paternity list, but now that he's back with the team, Franchy Cordero is likely to return to the strong side of a platoon at first base. That will limit Dalbec mainly to starting against left-handed pitchers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent down Tuesday

Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Widener rejoined the Diamondbacks' bullpen Friday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings Monday against the Reds. Left-hander Tyler Gilbert was recalled to start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return

Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday. Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso and Starling Marte leave game vs. Padres with injuries

Core New York Mets position players Pete Alonso and Starling Marte each departed Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres with injury (NYM-SD GameTracker). X-rays were negative on Alonso, who was struck on the hand by a pitch, but he's set for further testing to be sure there's no fracture. Marte appeared to injure himself while sliding into second base on a caught stealing and was later announced as having a tight left quad. The status of both players moving forward is not yet known, but the hope is that neither injury is serious.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out of Sunday's lineup

Garcia is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rays. Danny Mendick draws the start at shortstop with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Garcia is hitting .167 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still trying to determine the extent of Castellanos' arm injury, which is being called a right forearm strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. At the time Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list, the team described the injury...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Chase Silseth: Sent back to Double-A

Silseth was optioned to Double-A Rocket City on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 22-year-old delivered six shutout frames during his major-league debut in mid-May, though he surrendered nine runs over 10.1 innings across his past three starts and will now return to Rocket City. Silseth, who is the Angels' top prospect, could receive another big-league opportunity at some point this season, but for now he'll make his way back to Double-A. Jose Suarez was recalled in a corresponding move and is starting Tuesday versus Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Back in majors

Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, and manager Joe Maddon made it clear that Adell would not be up were it not for Ward's injury. Adell hit .122 with one home run, five walks and 18 strikeouts over his last 11 games at Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA

