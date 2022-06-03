Military Vet Surrenders After Hours Long Armed Standoff

Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A military vet with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) surrendered to police after an hours long armed standoff Friday morning, June 3, 2022. The incident began Thursday night, June 2, at approximately 11:55 p.m. on the 1200 block of East 56th Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

Officers responded to the location to reports of shots fired in the area. The suspect’s 80-year-old father called police stating he was hiding in his bathroom, and that his son was firing a handgun in their home.

The son, an Iraq military vet suffering from PTSD subsequently barricaded himself in a back house when police arrived. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department Newtown Division were able to rescue the 80-year-old father through a bathroom window and take him to safety.

LAPD SWAT team was dispatched to the location along with a crisis negotiator. At approximately 2:45 a.m., the negotiator talked the suspect out of the back house and into police custody without incident.

The suspect was not injured and was evaluated at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

