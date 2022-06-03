ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Military Vet Surrenders After Hours Long Armed Standoff

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A military vet with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) surrendered to police after an hours long armed standoff Friday morning, June 3, 2022. The incident began Thursday night, June 2, at approximately 11:55 p.m. on the 1200 block of East 56th Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298wIg_0fzOEtHY00
Zak Holman / KNN

Officers responded to the location to reports of shots fired in the area. The suspect’s 80-year-old father called police stating he was hiding in his bathroom, and that his son was firing a handgun in their home.

The son, an Iraq military vet suffering from PTSD subsequently barricaded himself in a back house when police arrived. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department Newtown Division were able to rescue the 80-year-old father through a bathroom window and take him to safety.

LAPD SWAT team was dispatched to the location along with a crisis negotiator. At approximately 2:45 a.m., the negotiator talked the suspect out of the back house and into police custody without incident.

The suspect was not injured and was evaluated at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Man charged with stabbing 2 nurses, doctor at Encino hospital: DA

A man was charged Tuesday with stabbing a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center last week. Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, faces three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury and prior convictions that include assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man charged in Malibu death goes on trial for alleged attacks on 2 deputies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man charged with murdering a research scientist in Malibu Creek State Park went on trial Tuesday for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in separate incidents while he’s been in custody, with a prosecutor telling jurors that the defendant’s demeanor changed to anger, frustration and rage after a judge rejected his bid to act as his own attorney just over two years ago.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two strangers shot within minutes in unprovoked attacks, California police say

A man was left dead and a woman injured following two random attacks in California, police said. Police responded to a call regarding a shooting Friday, June 3, after three men approached a man and shot him multiple times in his upper body in an unprovoked attack, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.
HipHopDX.com

DDG Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In California

Los Angeles, CA – DDG is facing some legal trouble. According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s website, DDG — born Darryl Granberry — was booked at the Van Nuys Jail in Los Angeles after being arrested on Monday night (June 6). According to The Shade...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Sought in Shooting Deaths of Woman and Her Son, 6, in Baldwin Park

A 36-year-old man is sought in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 6-year-old son Sunday in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#After Hours#Lapd Swat#Photojournalist Knn
nypressnews.com

Carjacking suspect leads LASD deputies on chase

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (KABC) — A carjacking suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County Monday morning. The pursuit began in West Covina where the driver was reportedly involved in a carjacking incident, according to investigators. The driver – who was seen driving a white pickup...
crimevoice.com

Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Man armed with knife and crossbow shot and killed by LASD

LANCASTER, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a 51-year-old man who allegedly pointed a pistol-grip crossbow at them in front of a Lancaster eatery, authorities said Monday. A knife was also recovered at the scene of the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The shooting happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
Country
Iraq
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

After grandson's murder, California grandma vows to bring killer to justice

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A Southern California grandmother has made it her weekly routine to visit her grandson, bringing with her his favorite toys. She talks to him and makes him a promise over and over again, saying, "Mi hijo, you know I’m just your ‘gama’ like they say, but this ‘gama’ is your voice. I am your voice. And if you can’t be heard, you will be heard through me. And I’m going to find justice."
ALTADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
CBS LA

Torrance mother steps in to help and stop street takeovers

Chaos followed gunshots at a South Los Angeles street takeover as people ran for cover Monday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the street takeover and ensuing gunshots happened before 2 a.m. near Crenshaw and Florence Avenues in Hyde Park. Police said there were no injuries or arrests. It is unclear if the shot were from or directed at the takeover crowd. Lili Trujillo said it is part and parcel of a dangerous environment created by street takeovers that have taken over not only South LA but all over the region. The founder said she's focused on ending the trend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man robs Westchester adult store at gunpoint, leaves with adult toy: Police

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who robbed an adult store in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles back in April. According to police, a man entered the store near Lincoln Boulevard and 84th street just before 11 p.m. on April 18, and approached the person at the counter with a black semiautomatic handgun. Police say the man demanded "all the money" from the register, pointing the gun at the store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Female janitor describes alleged abuse by priest at Maywood Church

A former janitor at a Catholic church in Maywood who is suing the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, alleging she was forced to quit in 2019 after an associate pastor groped her in the rectory and tried to coerce her into his bed, describes the incident in detail in new court papers.
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
720
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy