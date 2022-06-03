ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

What to Do When You’ve Reached an Inflection Point in Your Career

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTkl0_0fzOEnEQ00
Image via Pexels.

It is not always workplace troubles that will have you contemplating leaving your job. Life events will often play a factor. Sometimes that is good news, like marriage or children. Other times it can be a tragedy such as a divorce or a death in the family.

Either way, it creates a moment to take stock of what you will do next.

The Harvard Business Review called this an inflection point. In short, this is a crossroads for what makes sense in your life going forward, and it requires consideration of numerous factors.

Avoid Impulsiveness

Everyone reacts to big events in different ways. If you know you are someone who gets worked up, it is probably best not to make any big decisions immediately. Analyze how you have reacted in the past to learn from your mistakes.

Take Stock

Before you can make a plan, you need an honest appraisal of what you have to work with. What are your new limitations and how does your job fit into that?

Analyze the Outcomes

Look beyond your immediate emotional state of how you’d feel from your available decisions. Stop and map out what the outcomes of each choice would leave you with. If you’re a new parent, does your job offer benefits pertaining to childcare? Look into what your work can do to help with whatever change you are experiencing.

Make a Decision

Once you have considered all the facts, it is also important to actually commit to a decision. Some people get so caught up in preparing that they postpone making a choice in anticipation of a perfect moment that never comes. Eventually, you have all the facts, and it is time to commit.

Making a decision certainly does not mean you have to leave your job. Depending on your life event, there are many different scenarios that could work best for you. The important thing is to actually make the best choice by being unclouded by intense emotions.

To learn more about points of inflection and what you should think over before making a decision, read the Harvard Business Review here.

___________

Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University, the sponsor of DELCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

7 Facts That Will Change the Way You Think About Your Life

Seemingly random events make up a significant portion of your life experiences. New research suggests that seven simple facts can make you think twice about how these events unfold over time. With this idea in mind, you can gain a new understanding of the forces that shape your life patterns.
Inc.com

Warren Buffett: 3 Things in Life That Separate Successful People From Everyone Else

Buffett is known for telling his managers to judge every action they take because, as high-profile business leaders in the spotlight, they can't afford to lose their reputation. This statement from Buffett is all about making sure that you stay true to your values, even when faced with challenging and stressful situations. Business is full of tough decisions, so it's really important to keep your integrity at the forefront of your decisions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Wilmington University#What To Do#Inflection Point#Pexels
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

The 4-Hour Relationship: Prioritizing one's relationship for just 4 hours a week can produce benefits.

Spend your time wisely with 5 ways to make time for novel or challenging experiences to improve your relationship..Photo by JD's. Have you ever felt like it’s hard to find the time in your life for even the most important things, such as your romantic partner? In fact, because your partner loves you, it may feel safer to neglect your relationship while you prioritize other things like your career.
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy