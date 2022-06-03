What to Do When You’ve Reached an Inflection Point in Your Career

Image via Pexels.

It is not always workplace troubles that will have you contemplating leaving your job. Life events will often play a factor. Sometimes that is good news, like marriage or children. Other times it can be a tragedy such as a divorce or a death in the family.

Either way, it creates a moment to take stock of what you will do next.

The Harvard Business Review called this an inflection point. In short, this is a crossroads for what makes sense in your life going forward, and it requires consideration of numerous factors.

Avoid Impulsiveness

Everyone reacts to big events in different ways. If you know you are someone who gets worked up, it is probably best not to make any big decisions immediately. Analyze how you have reacted in the past to learn from your mistakes.

Take Stock

Before you can make a plan, you need an honest appraisal of what you have to work with. What are your new limitations and how does your job fit into that?

Analyze the Outcomes

Look beyond your immediate emotional state of how you’d feel from your available decisions. Stop and map out what the outcomes of each choice would leave you with. If you’re a new parent, does your job offer benefits pertaining to childcare? Look into what your work can do to help with whatever change you are experiencing.

Make a Decision

Once you have considered all the facts, it is also important to actually commit to a decision. Some people get so caught up in preparing that they postpone making a choice in anticipation of a perfect moment that never comes. Eventually, you have all the facts, and it is time to commit.

Making a decision certainly does not mean you have to leave your job. Depending on your life event, there are many different scenarios that could work best for you. The important thing is to actually make the best choice by being unclouded by intense emotions.

To learn more about points of inflection and what you should think over before making a decision, read the Harvard Business Review here .

___________

