ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘I’ve Never Felt This Way Going on the Road’: Jackson Browne Talks New Video, Tour Safety Concerns

By David Browne
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GO5Is_0fzOEHBI00

Click here to read the full article.

Jackson Browne is the first to admit he didn’t watch some of his past music videos that often. Like 1983’s “Lawyers in Love,” a dig at yuppie culture and U.S.-Soviet Union gamesmanship, complete with extraterrestrial children?  “Oh God,” he half-laughs and half-groans. “It was really ineptly done. There are some good ideas there. I like the briefcase dance scene. But I don’t think people expected a satirical song from me. It might have helped to let people know it was kind of a spoof. I’ve made a few [videos] I like, but generally what it showed me was that you stand a good chance of diminishing and reducing a song by giving it specific images.”

Browne’s spare and striking new video for “Minutes to Downtown” leaves little room for misinterpretation. Directed by his son Ryan, it simply features Browne tooling around Los Angeles, with no beginning, middle or end. “The song is about wanting to be somewhere else, but for whatever reasons, you’re tied to the place where you live and the things you do,” he says of the Downhill From Everywhere track. “So I wanted it to be me driving around. To me, the video has a distinctive feature, which is that nothing happens. You don’t arrive anywhere, right?” He isn’t even seen lip-synching the tune: “We tried some versions of that, but now it’s as if I’m hearing the song as I drive around.”

Browne admits the filming, which took place over two days in various neighborhoods, had its challenges. Being on camera, I couldn’t be talking,” he says. “As we drove all around L.A., I wanted to tell Ryan and the crew about different places we were driving through, because I’ve lived here my whole life. And he would say, ‘Tell us later, dad.’” And then there was the chosen vehicle itself, which was appropriately retro. “Fucking car was a stick,” he says. “It could have been a problem, but it wasn’t. All that stuff comes back. It’s very different from driving an electric car.”

On his summer tour, which starts Friday in St. Louis, Browne will be playing “Minutes to Downtown” for the first time onstage, along with more songs from Downhill from Everywhere . He’s also promising rarely heard deep-catalog tracks, like “Sky Blue and Black” — one of a few dozen songs he will rotate in and out of the set.

In the past, Browne and his band would have rehearsed those tunes beforehand, but the pandemic messed with those plans. During his recently wrapped spring shows with James Taylor, Browne and his crew were largely spared the virus, thanks to regular testing. But right after they arrived home, Browne says his entire band and crew tested positive. (Browne himself contracted the virus two years ago.) As a result, warmup time for the summer shows was cut back, which means he and the band will be working up some of those rarities during soundchecks, and he’ll be, he says, “just calling out songs that people haven’t really rehearsed. But it’ll be fun.”

Browne still isn’t sure what happened at the end of the Taylor tour. “We were really good at the protocol,” he says. “We tested every day. It really costs a lot to do it, but it was how we were able to keep going.” He admits that it crossed his mind that band members could fall by the wayside, leaving him to rejigger some gigs at the last minute. “You like to think that if you were the last one standing, you could still do a set,” he muses. “But it would turn into a very different show.”

Under normal circumstances, Browne would be fairly pumped about gearing up for a tour, especially since these will be first headlining shows in a while. But in light of the ongoing pandemic and the recent, horrific spate of shootings around the country, he admits the mood feels different this season. “I’ve never felt this way, going out on the road,” he says. “You worry about the safety of the people you’re with. It can happen going to the store, right? I’m in a biracial band. One time I had a death threat from a crackpot.  He said I was a ‘race traitor.’ It just means you’ve got to take all kind of security precautions.

“It’s a heartbreaking time,” he says with an audible sigh. “It’s just so far-reaching, the implications of what’s going on with mass shootings so frequently, the polarization of our country around ideology. It’s hard to lift your eyes up above all of that and see the enduring qualities we believe in. What makes it worthwhile is getting on stage and playing. That’s still a thrill.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 2

Ex CA resident
2d ago

Browne is one of the people that are polarizing the nation. I have seen him probably 6-7 times but his political views always come out in his concerts. The last time was in Las Vegas. People want to escape for a few hrs and just have a good time but unfortunately Browne always brings the worlds problems to his audience. I’m done with ever going to a Browne concert again.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Zeppelin’s ‘Rock and Roll’ at 2022 Tour Launch

Click here to read the full article. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 Raise the Roof tour Wednesday night at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York. It was their first extended set together since the conclusion of the Raising Sand tour in 2009, and they made up for lost time with an long set featuring tunes from both of their collaborative albums like “Rich Woman,” “Fortune Teller,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Can’t Let Go.” Early in the night, they broke out a rearranged rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” that marked their first...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Rolling Stone

He Told George Harrison His Tour Sucked – and Five Other Things We Learned from Ben Fong-Torres

Click here to read the full article. “That’s the way things could be, back in the day,” says Ben Fong-Torres, explaining how he grabbed Jim Morrison for what turned out to be the Doors frontman’s last-ever interview after bumping into him at a friend’s apartment in the summer of 1971.  Fong-Torres, one of Rolling Stone’s first star writers, gets his own spotlight in the new Netflix documentary Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres. And on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, he reminisced about his encounters with Bob Dylan, Tina Turner, George Harrison. To hear the whole...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ken Kelly, Artist Who Created Kiss’ ‘Destroyer’ and ‘Love Gun’ Covers, Dead at 76

Click here to read the full article. Ken Kelly, the fantasy artist who created the iconic album covers for Kiss’ Destroyer and Love Gun, has died at the age of 76. No cause of death was announced. Members of Kiss turned to social media Saturday to pay tribute to the veteran comic book artist who painted two of their most memorable images in the Rock Hall-inducted act’s iconography. Gene Simmons tweeted Saturday, “Sad to find out Ken Kelly, who painted our Destroyer album cover passed away. A kind and beloved gentleman. Rest In Peace.” Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss wrote on his website,...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Rolling Stones Legend Keith Richards Recalls Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It”

It ain’t a secret that Merle Haggard was not only respected by those in the country music world, but across all genres of music. And a classic example of one music legend respecting The Hag’s work? No other than Rolling Stones co-founder and legendary guitar player, Keith Richards. He recently took to Instagram to recall the first time he ever met Haggard back in 2004. He remembers it like it was yesterday: “I turn around to my right, and there’s […] The post Rolling Stones Legend Keith Richards Recalls Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
James Taylor
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Ryan
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Joni Mitchell
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen and Chris Martin Duet ‘Working on a Dream’ at New Jersey Coldplay Concert

Click here to read the full article. Coldplay performed at Metlife Stadium for a second night on their Music of the Spheres tour on Sunday and treated the audience to a surprise appearance from New Jersey’s very own Bruce Springsteen. The musician joined Chris Martin for a back-to-back performance of “Working on a Dream” and “Dancing in the Dark.” “Well, like Chris said, he’s had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it,” Springsteen told the crowd, introducing “Working on a Dream.” For about three years now, Martin has had the title track...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#On The Road
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BGR.com

Val Kilmer’s Top Gun: Maverick dialog was all AI since he can no longer speak

Top Gun: Maverick has proven to be a massive success for Tom Cruise, Paramount Pictures, and everyone involved. If you’ve watched the movie by now, then you’ll probably agree with most of us that it’s a very solid follow-up to the original film from 1986. What you might not know, though, is that Val Kilmer’s voice in the movie was actually brought to life with voice AI.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Gregg Allman play an absolute classic as Cher vogues years before Madonna

"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy