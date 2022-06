LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A resident in Lake County got an unexpected visit this weekend when a black bear turned up on the footage of her home security system. The video, which you can see in the player above, was provided to us by Molly West. It comes less than a week after the Lake County Sheriff's Office warned of black bears in the area after they were initially spotted on Lockwood Ridge in Concord Township.

