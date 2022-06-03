ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

13 NC counties now in CDC’s orange zone with highest level of COVID spread. Is yours?

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than half of North Carolina’s 100 counties are now either orange or yellow with high or medium levels of COVID-19, according to the newest federal map.

Granville and Person counties are among the 13 counties colored orange with the highest COVID level on the map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoULO_0fzOE21e00
(Photo: CDC)

The CDC recommends everyone in orange counties wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, including K-12 schools and other community settings.

A county moves into the orange, high-level zone if it has more than 200 new cases per week for every 100,000 people who live there, and have either more than ten COVID hospital admissions that week for every 100,000 people or if ten percent or more of the people in hospitals have COVID.

All 13 counties met two of those criteria — high case rates and high per capita hospital admissions.

They all had at least 206 new cases per capita, with that rate in Durham County nearly twice that high — 397.

They all had 10.3 hospital admissions for every 100,000 people living there, with that rate topping out at 17.5 in Alleghany County. In central North Carolina, that rate was highest in Warren County (13.8).

Wake, Franklin and Orange counties were among the 46 that were shaded yellow on the map with a medium level of COVID.

Just a week ago, only one county in the state — Durham County — was orange on the map while 15 were yellow and the other 84 were green.

The CDC says seven percent of counties in the U.S. are orange while nearly 70 percent are green.

Comments / 63

IVMFTW
4d ago

Who cares. If you feel sick stay home, hydrate and get some rest.

Reply(6)
28
Easypeasy
4d ago

It's like a cold or flu. Stop with the scare tactics. Nobody cares.

Reply(3)
30
Rachel Elizabeth Wellborn
3d ago

Unless you’ve lost someone? I’d go easy on the “judgmental options” My husband n mom are gone. 😵‍💫

Reply(1)
8
