North Carolina is home to some amazing cities and small towns. Even more amazing, are some of the names of these areas. Throughout the state, we have some of the most amazing, crazy-named towns. Some you may have heard of while others, may have you just as confused when you see it written out. Ever thought about those areas you drive through on road trips where it looks like no one lives there? Those small towns have a few people that call them home. Even more important, they call it by the proper, unusual name.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO