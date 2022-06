Under NRS 147.010 and NRS 155.020, notice is hereby given that Morgan Harrison has been appointed and qualified by the above-titled court on April 25, 2022 as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kelly Sue Harrison, Deceased. All creditors having claims against the estate are required to file the claims with the clerk of the court within 60 (sixty) days after the mailing or the first publication (as the case may be) of this notice.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO