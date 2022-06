Summer is a time for beach days, pool parties, and vacations. It’s also a great time for a skin care makeover. That’s because the longer hours of daylight and hot, dry, or humid weather can affect our skin differently than the colder and darker days of winter. Here in KELOLAND, we are all too familiar with all of the above, but what steps have you taken to prepare to put your best face forward this summer? Brittany Kaye recently stopped by Face Foundrie in Sioux Falls to try out their hydrafacial and find out about all the summer skin care services they offer.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO