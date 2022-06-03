ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Police seeking assistance finding missing man

By David Sorensen
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

ITHACA, NY ( WETM ) – The Ithaca Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a man that went missing a few days ago.

Police are searching for a resident of the City of Ithaca who was last seen on May 31st. The person was reported missing by an associate yesterday afternoon.

The missing person is Drian Mederos, who is 22 years old. He also goes by the name “Val” or “Valentine Garcia Domenic” and is described as being Hispanic, 5′ 8″ and around 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black mesh shorts, and blue Tommy Hilfiger slide shoes.

Mederos is known to frequent natural areas in the area. Law enforcement checked several of these locations yesterday and was unsuccessful in locating him. Additional resources are being called in today and the search of local natural areas will resume today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ithaca Police.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: https://www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8TKm_0fzOCtLy00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
News Channel 34

Remains of body found in creek have been identified

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police have identified the remains of a woman’s body discovered in a creek behind a home at the City of Binghamton and Town of Binghamton Line last week. At about 7:50 AM last Thursday, the Binghamton Police responded to the area of 36 Bayless Ave, for a report of a deceased […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
News Channel 34

Trooper’s patrol vehicle hit on I-81

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Police patrol vehicle was struck in the rear after another vehicle failed to move over on I-81. According to NYSP, around 11:30 a.m. on June 5 Trooper Matthew Young exited his patrol vehicle to remove debris that was obstructing traffic in the center lane on I-81 in […]
CICERO, NY
News Channel 34

Two Millerton residents scammed out of combined $134,000

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Millerton residents were scammed out of a combined $134,000 on the same day this week, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Police were notified of a theft around 2:33 p.m. on June 2 of a 62-year-old woman in Millerton. According to the police report, the woman allegedly fell victim to […]
MILLERTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Ithaca Police#Wetm#Hispanic#Police Dispatch#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, June 7th

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. 172 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 33 of them new. 41 people are currently in the hospital. The number of deaths remains at 525.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Taco

June 6th – Meet Taco! Taco is a 2 year-old neutered male. He has soft hair and the most beautiful eyes to match! He is full of energy and great with kids, however he isn’t the best with cats or other dogs. If you’re interested in Taco, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy