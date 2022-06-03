ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Essence Festival of Culture returns for first in-person festival since COVID-19

By Deja Brown
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — For 28 years, the love story between the Essence Festival of Culture and the city of New Orleans has blossomed into a beautiful relationship, facilitating what many call the biggest family reunion. The festival brings more than half a million people to the Crescent City....

