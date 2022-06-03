Gas prices continue to break records

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

KING 5

Everett's Funko to lay off 258 workers

EVERETT, Wash. — Starting this week, Everett-based Funko plans to lay off 258 workers at its Everett and Puyallup distribution centers. A spokesperson with Funko said the company would not comment on the layoffs, which are expected to begin June 9, according to filings with Washington's Employment Security Department. The spokesperson added the company is consolidating its warehouses in Washington to one location in Arizona.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Power outage leaves nearly 2,000 in Bellingham in the dark

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reports an outage began at about 10:40am on Sunday, June 5th, in northeast Bellingham that impacted 1,965 of their customer addresses. According to an 11:20am update, no cause was cited and no estimate for restoring power given.
Jay Inslee
whatcom-news.com

Heavy rains possible late this week would drive up the Nooksack River level

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters today, Monday, June 6th, said they are keeping an eye on weather forecast computer models that are warning to expect an unseasonably wet weather pattern across western Washington later this week. Current extended forecasts are in agreement that several atmospheric river-like...
massachusettsnewswire.com

444 LLC Co-founder Danielle Keogh Uncovers that the Northwest is Using Fungi to Fight the Good Fight in More Ways Than One

SEATTLE, Wash. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Interviewing sustainable food and beverage businesses across the U.S. is Danielle Keogh’s, co-founder, 444, LLC, passion. The latest tour of the northwest U.S. Keogh learned that mushroom cultivation and usage is advancing. At Papa Lee’s CBD Convections, she met...
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Norway Company to Open Battery Factory in Western Washington

Norway-based Corvus Energy will be opening a battery manufacturing facility in Bellingham, Washington as part of a plan to expand its presence in the U.S. by meeting the growing demand for hybrid and zero-emission ships. The new facility will be located in existing, unused manufacturing space at the Port of...
BELLINGHAM, WA
shorelineareanews.com

President Biden’s expansive infrastructure package includes funding to prevent landslides on our rail lines

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced $3.8 million in federal grants has been awarded to rail infrastructure projects in Western Washington to help prevent landslides. The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive $3.8 million to fund the fourth phase of their rail landslide mitigation program,...
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Salmon Fishing Trip to South Puget Sound

I have been eagerly anticipating my first salmon charter of the 2022 season this weekend with Best Seattle Fishing. Our favorite local salmon spots near the Shilshole Marina slip are still a couple weeks from opening, the plan was to make the long run down to Marine Area 11 and fish around Tacoma and Gig Harbor, but plans were squashed at the last minute. After only three days of fishing in that area, the encounter rate was caught up, and a closure announcement was sent out the afternoon before our trip. We needed to make it happen regardless, so the decision was made to burn a little more fuel and run down into South Puget Sound’s Marine Area 13.
The Stranger

Reagan Dunn Wants to Build a Wall, Mayor Harrell Upset Over SPD Staffing, and New Polling on WA's U.S. Senate Race

We get it, Reagan, you're in a GOP Congressional primary: Reagan Dunn, the King County Councilmember trying to unseat Rep. Kim Schrier this fall, wants to build a "four- or five-foot-high brick wall that you could see through, maybe with some cool wrought iron" around City Hall Park to prevent a new encampment from forming there. This has to be the silliest idea I've ever heard for a problem with an obvious solution: build more housing, you ghouls. Oh, and Dunn specified that his wall proposal is "[n]ot like Trump's wall, to be clear." Someone should familiarize him with the old adage about cake and whether you can both have it and eat it.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meth lab discovered in Lynnwood hotel room

Lynnwood police uncovered a makeshift meth lab at a hotel on Saturday after housekeeping personnel discovered the setup in a room, the police department announced. Around 11:40 a.m., Lynnwood police and South Snohomish County Fire were called to a hotel in the 3500 block of 196th Street Southwest after housekeeping personnel found a potential illicit drug lab inside a room.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Antelope Valley Press

Shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

SEATTLE — When he was sentenced for killing three teenagers and gravely wounding another at a house party north of Seattle, Allen Ivanov said he was sorry and that he couldn’t explain why he did it. But he noted one factor that allowed him to carry out the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID-19 cases rising again in Washington

Health officials in Washington are seeing another spike in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to the Washington State Hospital Association. Officials said it may be time to bring back some of the precautions from the beginning of the pandemic to help stem this new spread. During an online press briefing,...
KGMI

City of Bellingham swears in new Chief of Police

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has a new Chief of Police. Bellingham Municipal Court Judge Debra Lev swore in Rebecca Mertzig on Thursday, June 2nd. Mayor Seth Fleetwood told the ceremony that Chief Mertzig is taking the helm of “an absolutely exceptional police department.”. She thanked...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

