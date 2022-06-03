ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Police Department hosts STEM day for kids

By Isaac Cruz
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department hosted its STEM day for kids Friday. The free event held at the APD crime lab teaches kids about how science, technology, engineering and mathematics are involved in police department careers

Kids learned about fingerprinting, DNA testing, drones and robots. “The department is not just all officers. There’s a large portion of the department that is supported by scientists and other areas; computer technicians, that helps us fight and solve crimes,” Commander Nicholas Sanders with APD said.

The department hopes the event encourages kids to explore different opportunities within APD when they are older. Friday was the first STEM day hosted by APD.

#Apd
