Friday, July 1st at 6pm. Hundred Proof Band Sedalia, MO-Hundred Proof is a local band from Sedalia, MO playing new country, classic country, and classic rock. Friday, July 1st at 9pm. Blake Nation-A Tribute to Blake Shelton-Blake Nation, the only Blake Shelton Tribute in the world, is a Tribute band that plays all the hits of Blake Shelton. We don’t claim to be him but we love his music and want to give you the best Blake experience possible unless you see Blake himself.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO