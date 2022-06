Ole Miss hadn’t scored all afternoon. The Rebels’ offense, which averaged over seven runs per game this season, had managed just two hits through the first six innings of their contest with No. 6 Miami in game four of the Coral Gables (Fla.) regional, but now had a chance to break through on the scoreboard after Justin Bench and Jacob Gonzalez hit back-to-back two-out singles to put the go-ahead run on base for Tim Elko.

