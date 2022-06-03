‘Robin Thede’s ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed for Fourth Season

HBO announced the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” has been renewed for a fourth season.

The popular series is created, written and executive produced by Robin Thede (who also stars on the show.) The green light comes weeks after the third concluded on May 13 on HBO.

The show “features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.”

Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend also star.

The renewal is no surprise. HBO Max would be insane not to renew the series.

In September, “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” editors made history by nabbing the Award for Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

“It is just so nice that in the middle of [chaos] to be laughing and watching Black women excelling in what they do—and being amongst this team of women which is like, unheard of in our field to just have an entirely all-women post team. It was just a really, really cool experience,” Stephanie Filo told BOTWC at the time.

“[The show] lended itself to our creativity… There’s things that women of color have to tell each other, you just kind of know, so, there’s a shorthand there which is nice. Yeah, I loved it for all the same reasons. It was the pandemic and all I wanted to do was laugh and it seemed like a great place to be,” added Hernandez.

Daysha Broadway, Jessica Hernandez, and Stephanie Filo also scooped the award for the “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?” from season 2, episode 3, which featured guest appearances from Gabrielle Union and Jesse Williams.

“Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch,” Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “We’re beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with a fourth season of A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW.”