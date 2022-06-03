ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County middle school evacuated for fear of possible fire

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Reports of a possible fire caused a Loudoun County middle school to evacuate Friday morning.

Loudoun County Fire and EMS responded to Farmwell Station Middle School after receiving reports of an electrical odor.

Children and faculty were evacuated from the building as fire crews made their way inside to investigate.

Over 1,400 homes, businesses without power in Hopewell

During the investigation, crews did not find anything of note; fire and smoke were absent from the premises.

The cause of the smell is still unknown but children and faculty were allowed to return to their classrooms as crews deemed the scene safe.

fox5dc.com

2 Oakton High School students dead, 4 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Two Oakton High School students are dead and another is fighting for her life after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax on Tuesday, police confirm. The crash happened at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax involving a white BMW and a green Toyota. Five people were transported to the hospital. The three juvenile pedestrians had life-threatening injuries. Police confirm two of the juveniles have died from their injuries. The third juvenile victim remains hospitalized.
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Violent lightning strikes Fairfax house, causes fire

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Video from a doorbell camera caught the moment lightning struck a Fairfax County house. Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, firefighters from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were sent to a reported house fire in the 6800 block of Duke Drive in the Groveton neighborhood.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Child Charged After Huge Playground Fire in Montgomery County

A child faces arson charges after a huge fire damaged a playground in Poolesville, Maryland, authorities say. A playground in the 19700 block of Fisher Avenue was set ablaze, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Photos show tall, orange flames and a large cloud of dark smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

New report offers further details on Magruder High School shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More details are coming to light months after a 15-year-old boy was found shot in a Colonel Zadok Magruder High School bathroom. DeAndre Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after he was shot while at school on January 21. The high school was on lockdown for several hours as school leaders and police investigated the situation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 juveniles dead, 4 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Two female juvenile pedestrians have died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax on Tuesday, police confirm. The crash happened at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax involving a white BMW and a green Toyota. Five people were transported to the hospital. The three juvenile pedestrians had life-threatening injuries. Police confirm two of the juveniles have died from their injuries. The third juvenile victim remains hospitalized.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Fighting, drug violations up in Prince William Co. schools

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Just as Prince William County Public Schools was recognizing “Mental Health Awareness Month” in May, a new report underscored a troubling rise in student misconduct in county schools.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

18-Year-Old Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Virginia Has Died, Police Say

A young woman who was run over and abandoned on a major road in Fairfax County, Virginia, has died of her injuries, police said. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt, 18, of Alexandria, was about to finish up the school year at Fairfax High School. On May 22, shortly after 10 p.m., she left her new job and was in a crosswalk on Little River Turnpike, near Oasis Drive, when the driver of a 2007 Honda CR-V struck her and did not stop to help, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to House Fire in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village on Sunday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a house fire in 19900blk of Buhrstone Dr. (off Wheelwright Drive near Apple Ridge Road) in Montgomery Village on Sunday around 4:40pm, according to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer. Around 75 firefighters responded to the scene. All three levels of the town house were involved when firefighters arrived.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
