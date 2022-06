Oklahoma City cowboy Blake Igert got the call Monday morning to catch some loose cows… that were running loose on the freeway in traffic. He hopped on his horse and slowly, one by one, began to wrangle all of them up. “It’s not something you see everyday,” he said talking about catching steers in front of cars at stoplights. Thankfully, he was able to get all of them safely back to their home.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO