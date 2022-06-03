ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Expert Predicts $5 a Gallon for Gas by Mid-June

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — According to a new survey from Morning Consult, soaring gas prices could put the brakes on summer travel for some. Ninety percent of Americans say they take the cost of gas into account when deciding on summer travel. Patrick De Haan with...

knsiradio.com

knsiradio.com

Searles on Fifth Ave in St. Cloud Closes For Good

(KNSI) – Searles on Fifth Ave in St. Cloud announced that it closed permanently on Tuesday. Owners Darin and Michelle Agnew say disruptions in the business early on and health issues drove the decision to close. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they held on as long as possible,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Railroad Work in Saint Cloud This Week

(KNSI) – Railroad construction has a couple of intersections near downtown St. Cloud facing temporary backups. The work should be completed by the end of the week, at the latest. Burlington Northern Santa Fe has crews consisting of heavy equipment and around 10 people making repairs east of the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Voting On Homeless Shelter Expansion

(KNSI) – A homeless shelter in St. Cloud could expand with city council approval during Monday night’s meeting despite complaints from neighbors and mandated improvements. On May 17th, St. Cloud’s zoning board approved Lincoln Center’s request for a zone change to go from 19 to 29 overnight guests, with conditions. The center must have 21 staff and volunteers on hand with a case manager and project manager on-site at all times, keep a 2-1 resident-to-staff ratio, and help with problems described by neighbors at a meeting in April. The building will also need to raise around $65,000 for improvements, including installing a sprinkler system. Lincoln Center plans to appeal the zoning board’s decision on the staff-to-client ratio.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

City Sets Public Hearing On Proposed Homeless Shelter Expansion

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud City Council voted Monday night to hold a public hearing before deciding whether to allow the Lincoln Center homeless shelter to expand. At a previous meeting, the owners of the shelter were told they could increase capacity, but only under certain conditions. They include installing a sprinkler system in case of fire, having a case manager and project manager on-site at all times, and having a two-to-one staff to resident ratio. Lincoln Center’s operators feel a proposal of six staff to one resident would be enough, as a two-to-one ratio isn’t affordable or feasible. The shelter is asking the council to amend the St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeal’s decision.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Hiring Event Tuesday For Stearns County Sheriff Office

(KNSI) – Stearns County is hiring law enforcement officers. Interested applicants have an opportunity to lock up an immediate interview at an event Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center in St. Cloud. Additionally, tours will be given during the hiring session of department headquarters and the jail. The Stearns...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Police Investigating a Shooting Near Haws Park Sunday Afternoon

(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting near Haws Park Sunday afternoon. A press release says just after 5:00, officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard around the 800 block of 13th Street South to find vehicles and people leaving the area. Officers say one shot was fired during an altercation between several people on the basketball court, and one person had possibly been shot. No victims were found, and police say the suspect fled the scene.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

