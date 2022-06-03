Expert Predicts $5 a Gallon for Gas by Mid-June

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud City Council voted Monday night to hold a public hearing before deciding whether to allow the Lincoln Center homeless shelter to expand. At a previous meeting, the owners of the shelter were told they could increase capacity, but only under certain conditions. They include installing a sprinkler system in case of fire, having a case manager and project manager on-site at all times, and having a two-to-one staff to resident ratio. Lincoln Center’s operators feel a proposal of six staff to one resident would be enough, as a two-to-one ratio isn’t affordable or feasible. The shelter is asking the council to amend the St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeal’s decision.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO