Movies

Ex-Disney Exec Weighs In On Whether Or Not Johnny Depp Could Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean After Defamation Trial’s End

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

It’s almost hard to believe, but Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle in court has reached a verdict . The jury ultimately ruled in favor of Depp, while his ex-wife was found guilty on 3 counts of defamation, and fined for over $10 million. And in response to this verdict, an ex-Disney exec has weighed in on whether or not Depp could return to his role in Pirates of the Caribbean .

While Johnny Depp has had a long and iconic career, his name is perhaps most associated with playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. The last we heard from Disney, there were two Pirates movies currently in development, neither of which involve Depp. But now that the 58 year-old actor won in court, could he return? People recently spoke an anonymous former Disney boss, who respond positively to this possibility:

I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.

Holy House of Mouse! While this source is no longer an executive as Disney, it would definitely be wild to see Johnny Depp returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor following his defamation case against Amber Heard. Especially after Depp testified on the stand about the franchise, and how he envisioned a different ending for Captain Jack Sparrow. Although the Edward Scissorhands actor also admitted he’d never actually seen the Disney films .

Later in the same interview by People, the same anonymous former Disney boss further explained why Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Caribbean might still be possible. They cited the recent record breaking success of Top Gun: Maverick and the continued power of nostalgia in Hollywood. In their words,

With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.

That point certainly does stand. Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the film industry for years, and that trend is showing no signs of slowing down thanks to legacy-quels like Top Gun: Maverick and Scream . And with Johnny Depp coming out on top at court, perhaps now is the time for him to once again suit up as Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp has recently started booking new film roles, following his departure from Fantastic Beasts 3 . In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Comments / 6

Michelle G
4d ago

I'm not sure I could watch any more of them with out Johnny playing that part he is what makes the movie what it is.. hate it when they do that.. the darn be person plays that part then they change that person and it's no where as good.

Reply
4
BlueSky
4d ago

Doesn't matter even if they want him back, he's already said he has no interest after they booted him when the false allegations came out

Reply
2
