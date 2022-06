St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals activated O'Neill from the injured list Tuesday after a three-week stint due to a shoulder injury. He is replacing Juan Yepez in left field and hitting fifth on Tuesday. The Cardinals optioned right-handed reliever Jake Walsh to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO